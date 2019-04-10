Best smartphones that selfie lovers can buy under Rs. 15,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

No users would look upon such devices that can't cast amazing selfies. Every user likes to capture his or her precious moment by capturing images with the help of front sensors. This is why the importance of camera has been intensifying even more, which also has been inspiring our makers to infuse more sophisticated camera apps in the upcoming devices.

Equally important is the budget, which users consider before purchasing any handset- so that they can enjoy all the key camera aspects at a less price category. Therefore, we've introduced a list of some of the best front camera devices under just Rs. 15K. It is right to add that with these devices you will be entitled to avid selfie lover.

These handsets can reproduce high-quality selfies with feature like bokeh effect, and beauty mode. They feature AI support that improves the overall performance of the smartphone.

Their AI scene detection will improve the quality of the photos taken on both primary and the secondary camera setup. Even their rear cameras work amazingly. These cameras come with PDAF & F2.0 aperture which generates nice photos and Full HD video recording. Also, based on several other key aspects users can go after these smartphones.