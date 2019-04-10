TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Best smartphones that selfie lovers can buy under Rs. 15,000
No users would look upon such devices that can't cast amazing selfies. Every user likes to capture his or her precious moment by capturing images with the help of front sensors. This is why the importance of camera has been intensifying even more, which also has been inspiring our makers to infuse more sophisticated camera apps in the upcoming devices.
Equally important is the budget, which users consider before purchasing any handset- so that they can enjoy all the key camera aspects at a less price category. Therefore, we've introduced a list of some of the best front camera devices under just Rs. 15K. It is right to add that with these devices you will be entitled to avid selfie lover.
These handsets can reproduce high-quality selfies with feature like bokeh effect, and beauty mode. They feature AI support that improves the overall performance of the smartphone.
Their AI scene detection will improve the quality of the photos taken on both primary and the secondary camera setup. Even their rear cameras work amazingly. These cameras come with PDAF & F2.0 aperture which generates nice photos and Full HD video recording. Also, based on several other key aspects users can go after these smartphones.
Honor 10 Lite
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Huawei Y9 2019
Best Price of Huawei Y9 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash,2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera, 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A7
Best Price of OPPO A7
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Realme U1
Best Price of Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo Y95
Best Price of Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Vivo V9 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Honor 8X
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 Pro
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Moto G6 Plus
Best Price of Moto G6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery