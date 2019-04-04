Top Samsung smartphones running the latest Android 9.0 Pie in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung has a strong foothold in the tech-world due to its wide range of different electronic products. The company looks equally visionary towards its handsets also, due to its recent launches of foldable devices and a next-generation infinity U and V- displays.

Another achievement by the makers is the inclusion of Android Pie OS- in almost all the newly launched Samsung phones. If still you are confused about which device to feature such OS, you can take a look on the list of some devices mentioned below.

This OS enables indoor GPS style tracking which identifies any user's location within a building and offers to navigate directions which become useful for users who are confused about directions.

This latest version also comes with Adaptive Battery, which recognizes the apps that you use the most and prioritizes battery for them. Whereas, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you. There are some other amazing features offered by this OS which you will really enjoy while using a device.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery