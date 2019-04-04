TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Top Samsung smartphones running the latest Android 9.0 Pie in India
Samsung has a strong foothold in the tech-world due to its wide range of different electronic products. The company looks equally visionary towards its handsets also, due to its recent launches of foldable devices and a next-generation infinity U and V- displays.
Another achievement by the makers is the inclusion of Android Pie OS- in almost all the newly launched Samsung phones. If still you are confused about which device to feature such OS, you can take a look on the list of some devices mentioned below.
This OS enables indoor GPS style tracking which identifies any user's location within a building and offers to navigate directions which become useful for users who are confused about directions.
This latest version also comes with Adaptive Battery, which recognizes the apps that you use the most and prioritizes battery for them. Whereas, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you. There are some other amazing features offered by this OS which you will really enjoy while using a device.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of galaxy a10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S10e
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery