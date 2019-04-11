Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Below, you'll find a list of some of the best devices of price range falling under Rs. 30,000- and these handsets can be blindly grabbed for. These feature-oriented devices can offer best-ever multitasking experience whose show you won't like to miss. For details check the list.

Some of the handsets in our list come with an impressive camera set up which captures crisp and clear photos even in low light. The devices are equipped with much better battery backup that supports quick charging technology. They sport a big and vibrant AMOLED display which offer a cinematic viewing experience.

Some of them also come with HDR10- capable screen which can offer an unusually sized aspect ratio which can be a boon for game lovers. These handsets are also AI-based that can brush not only your performance but also offer great shots. Another best part is- these smartphones can be purchased from certain online portals at a much better-discounted price variant.