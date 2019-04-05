TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Buying guide: Best Nokia smartphones to buy in April 2019
Are you looking for the best Nokia Android smartphones to buy in April 2019? If yes- then your wait is over, as we have introduced a list which comprises Nokia phones. You can visit and opt for the one that goes best with your choice. These devices are also available at a much lesser price due to attractive deals and discounts.
We are quite aware of how neat and clean user-friendly experience is provided by the latest implementation of Pie OS in these devices. But there are several other features which will also leave you amazed. These devices are iconic due to their unique feature of "Dual Sight", which lets you click images on a single screen having both front and rear camera operational at the same time.
They are equipped with powerful octa-core chipset which enables smooth and effortless running of high-end games. They have USB Type-C connecting port, which offers fast charging. They are equipped with a massive battery backup, immersive display screens, and many more amazing features.
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 7.1
Best Price of Nokia 7.1
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 3.1
Best Price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2990mAh Battery
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch 2K POLED Display
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP Wide + 13MP Tele Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Qi Wireless Charging
- 3 Microphones
- Single Speaker With Smart Amp
- 3260 MAh Battery
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Nokia 8
Best Price of Nokia 8
Key Specs
- 5.3 inch 2K 700 Nits Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono) Camera
- 13MP Front Facing Camera
- Quick Charge 3.0
- Nokia OZO 360 Degree Audio
- 3090 MAh Battery