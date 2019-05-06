List of smartphones expected to go official in May 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

This month of May 2019 looks very glorifying in terms of new devices and gadgets which are expected to launch sooner or later in the coming days. These devices have some of the greatest features which you would hardly like to miss.

For instance, you can find Oneplus 7 Pro a lot interesting as this is the first Oneplus model to come with a triple rear camera system and notch less display screen. All these devices scheduled to be launched on their respective dates and timings have been mentioned in the list below.

From the list, you can obtain Nokia 9 PureView which is the first device to sport Penta-camera system, whose photography will be beyond your imaginative mind. The Asus ZenFone 6, another device in the list- is going to be the first Asus smartphone to get the pop-up selfie camera- so you can rotate the sensor at any angle with great convenience and capture some best shots.

Samsung Galaxy M40 is the first ever budget phone introduced by Samsung, which comes with 5000 mAh battery backup- that will keep on running for more and more hours. These are some of the highlights- for more detailed specifications, take a look at these phones.

Realme X Rumored Key specs

a 6.5-inch display and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels

48MP and 5MP camera

an Octa-core (2.2GHz, Dual-core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor,

a 6GB RAM

expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card

a huge capacity of 3680mAh Li-ion battery Honor 20 Rumored Key specs

a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor

6GB of RAM

a 48 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP triple camera

a 32 MP front camera

a 3,650mAh Li-ion battery Honor 20 Pro Rumored Key specs

a 6.5-inch completely bezel-less and notch-less display

an octa-core processor running at a speed of 2.6GHz

48MP + 20MP + 8MP + 2MP camera

a 32MP front camera

a Li-Polymer battery having a capacity of 3,650mAh Honor 20 lite Rumored Key specs

5.84 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Octa-core

32/64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB (China, Malaysia, HK)

16 MP + 2 MP rear camera

16 MP + 24 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3000 mAh battery Asus ZenFone 6 Rumored Key specs

6.2-inch IPS LCD display has a screen resolution

a 12MP + 8MP rear camera

8MP front camera

quad-core, Kryo 385 processor with a clock speed of 2.8GHz and 1.8GHz

an internal storage of 64GB Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Rumored Key specs

Pixel 3a - 5.6-inch (2220×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 440 PPI

Pixel 3a XL - 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 400 PPI

Pixel 3a - Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 (2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

Pixel 3a XL - Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP wide-angle front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Active Edge

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

3,000mAh (Pixel 3) battery with fast charging OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored Key specs

6.64 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core CPU

256 GB, 10 GB RAM

48 MP, triple rear camera

16MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery