Upcoming smartphones to wait for in 2019: OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 3a XL, Moto Z4 and more

The year 2019 looks quite exciting as in the coming days' users can see brand new models of their predecessors. These devices are expected to arrive with highly sophisticated features, which also happen to be a step ahead to their predecessors that the users had earlier seen. These upcoming phones have been summed up in the list below.

If we talk about the brand new OnePlus 7 Pro- this phone is going to be the first Oneplus model to sport 'notch-less' display. It will feature a pop-up selfie and will also be the first Oneplus model to sport triple camera system at the rear with expected sensors- comprising 48MP, 20MP, and 16MP lenses.

The list includes Motorola Moto Z4 which for the first time is going to feature a protruding circular camera setup, which looks like a single shooter with laser autofocus and dual-tone LED flash.

At the back of the device- you can find 16-pin pogo connector which can connect to MotoMod accessories like the 5G MotoMod and other modules. The list also has some other handsets like Motorola One Vision, Google Pixel 3a XL, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Google Pixel 3a. Even these handsets are expected to showcase some mesmerizing features.

OnePlus 7 Pro Rumoured Key Specs

6.64 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core CPU

48 MP triple camera

Motorized pop-up 16 MP rear camera

256 GB, 10 GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Google Pixel 3a XL Rumoured Key Specs

6.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm)

Octa-core

64/128 GB, 4 GB RAM

12.2 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z4 Rumoured Key Specs 6.22 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core CPU

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery OnePlus 7 Rumoured Key Specs

6.2 inches Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)

Octa-core CPU

128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4150 mAh battery Google Pixel 3a Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.6-inch OLED display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,220 pixels and a density of 441 PPI

powered by an octa-core (2GHz dual-core, Kryo 360 + 1.7GHz, hexacore, Kryo 360) processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chip

3,000mAh Li-ion cell Battery Motorola One Vision Rumoured Key Specs

6.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One

Octa-core

48 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery