TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nirav Modi's Bail Rejected For The Third Time
- IPL 2019: CSK vs MI — Preview
- Ducati Launches 2019 Scrambler Models In India — Prices Start At 7.89 Lakh
- Vivo V15 Price Slashed In India, Now Available For Rs 21,990
- Petrol And Diesel To Get Expensive As OMCs Seen To Recover Losses: Fitch
- Mehr Jesia REACTS To Arjun Rampal Becoming A Dad With New GF
- Kriti Sanon's Off-Duty Look
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
List of smartphones that feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Any device becomes worthless when it comes with no guaranteed protection. Imagine a situation, when you happen to buy an expensive device and accidentally it falls from your hand or pocket- the handset in the meantime fails to withstand scratches and damages- coz of which your premium phone gets crushed to pieces.
To avoid such a scenario, Corning the leading manufacturer of chemically strengthened glass(Gorilla Glass), has been on and of producing different versions of protection. And the latest version so-called, Gorilla Glass 6, is taking a bigger leap in terms of offering greater protection. Check out the list of smartphones that support this latest glass protection.
Such protection won't let your device prone to accidental damages. This layer of protection can withstand up to 15 drops from a meter height. It is also designed with optimized optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability so that it goes in accordance with glass panels- both for front as well as back.
The glassmakers also have been working on new versions of protecting layers, which users can find in new upcoming phones, and these layers can offer even more protection than Glass 6.
Samsung Galaxy S10
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras and 8MP rear camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
- 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
LG G8 ThinQ
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor, 3D face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1
- 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP rearcamera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 9
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera and 16MP reaa camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery