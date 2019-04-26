List of smartphones that feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Any device becomes worthless when it comes with no guaranteed protection. Imagine a situation, when you happen to buy an expensive device and accidentally it falls from your hand or pocket- the handset in the meantime fails to withstand scratches and damages- coz of which your premium phone gets crushed to pieces.

To avoid such a scenario, Corning the leading manufacturer of chemically strengthened glass(Gorilla Glass), has been on and of producing different versions of protection. And the latest version so-called, Gorilla Glass 6, is taking a bigger leap in terms of offering greater protection. Check out the list of smartphones that support this latest glass protection.

Such protection won't let your device prone to accidental damages. This layer of protection can withstand up to 15 drops from a meter height. It is also designed with optimized optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability so that it goes in accordance with glass panels- both for front as well as back.

The glassmakers also have been working on new versions of protecting layers, which users can find in new upcoming phones, and these layers can offer even more protection than Glass 6.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras and 8MP rear camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB Storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery LG G8 ThinQ Key Specs 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera and 16MP super wide camera and 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor, 3D face unlock

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery LG V50 ThinQ 5G Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU with Snapdragon X50 5G Modem

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + 5MP secondary camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Sony Xperia 1 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1644x3840pixels) 4K OLED HDR Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP rearcamera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 9 Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage (Transparent Edition)

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera and 16MP reaa camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery