Best smartphones with 5000mAh battery to buy in India
It's a boon for any device to come fitted with hugely built battery backup. The makers often keep experimenting with such an aspect either in mid-range or high-end devices, and at occasions, even a couple of entry-level phones hold such a baton.
It's quite surprising to find the requirements of a device getting vehement as per the needs of a user, and also to stand distinguished- our makers have been consistently designing each time a bigger backup. And as of now, some makers are in a position of no confrontation with their rivalries- as they have infused to the most 5000 mAh battery specification in some of the best devices. Below, there's a list of such devices- check out for the clear idea.
With such a mammoth backup, you won't be in a position to get ceased from any of the activity of your phone. The show will keep on going for the longest possible hours- depending on your needs. The devices coming with 5000 mAh backup, can offer up to 55 hours of talk time on a single charge.
An added boost to such a kind of backup is- fast charging technology, that takes a pledge of refilling the energy in a much shorter span of time. As a result, you won't have to wait long for your favorite shows to get resumed. Besides the battery, there are other amazing features on these enlisted handsets that you wouldn't want to skip.
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and 5 MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Moto G7 Power
Best Price of Moto G7 Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Facing Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint
- VoLTE/WiFi
- 5000 MAh Battery
Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Best Price of Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery