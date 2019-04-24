Best Snapdragon 845 smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 39,999 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The processor or SoC is the most vital part over which the performance of a device depends. And the major credit goes to Qualcomm- which has been consistently introducing advanced chipsets, the latest being the- Snapdragon 845.

This processor too has turned out to be the most successful, which has been greatly incorporated by premium Android phones- leaving only iPhones. Some of the best devices that support such Snapdragon which also falls under a category of Rs. 39,999- are enlisted below.

Some amazing features offered by Snapdragon 845 include- use of new Spectra 280 image signal processor that greatly enhances the better performance of the camera, faster AI, in-built graphics of Adreno 630 GPU which offers powerful gaming experience, better security, faster internet, and many more.

The handsets mentioned in the listing also come along with other great features. And it must be taken into consideration- when these handsets are backed with powerful Snapdragon 845, entire features will ultimately have to be spectacular- coz these features perfectly work in sync with the processor that culminate the superb experience.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3300mAh Battery
Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco F1

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery
LG G7 ThinQ

Key Specs 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery
OnePlus 6T

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery
LG G7 Plus ThinQ

Key Specs 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery