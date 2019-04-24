ENGLISH

    Best Snapdragon 845 smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 39,999

    The processor or SoC is the most vital part over which the performance of a device depends. And the major credit goes to Qualcomm- which has been consistently introducing advanced chipsets, the latest being the- Snapdragon 845.

    Best Snapdragon 845 smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 39,999

     

    This processor too has turned out to be the most successful, which has been greatly incorporated by premium Android phones- leaving only iPhones. Some of the best devices that support such Snapdragon which also falls under a category of Rs. 39,999- are enlisted below.

    Some amazing features offered by Snapdragon 845 include- use of new Spectra 280 image signal processor that greatly enhances the better performance of the camera, faster AI, in-built graphics of Adreno 630 GPU which offers powerful gaming experience, better security, faster internet, and many more.

    The handsets mentioned in the listing also come along with other great features. And it must be taken into consideration- when these handsets are backed with powerful Snapdragon 845, entire features will ultimately have to be spectacular- coz these features perfectly work in sync with the processor that culminate the superb experience.

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
    • 3300mAh Battery

    Vivo NEX

    Best Price of Vivo NEX
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Poco F1
     

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybride Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • IR Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    LG G7 ThinQ

    Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    OnePlus 6T

    Best Price of OnePlus 6T
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    LG G7 Plus ThinQ

    Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
