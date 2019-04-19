These 12 smartphones got a price cut recently Features oi-Harish Kumar

It's great news for a section of users as they can get their favorite phones at a price curtailed to reasonable option. You can find an attachment of some of the best handsets below at the end of this story. So, users won't have to spend huge money on having best-in-class multitasking experience.

The latest model from the iPhone called, iPhone XR now comes with a price drop of Rs. 17,000- indeed it can be a relieving moment for some users who are deeply attached to iPhones. Even the likes for OnePlus 6T can be enhanced as this device comes with a new revised price option with a drop of Rs. 4000.

There are also some more handsets in our list which are available at a lesser price variant. On a noteworthy aspect, these handsets are a hub of some splendid features which will let you go ahead with much more seamless user experience. For more information related to their availability, you must refer to a couple of E-commerce websites.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 got price drop of Rs 2,000 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Lite L1 got price drop of Rs 2,000 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery OnePlus 6T got price drop of Rs 4,000 Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Nokia 7.1 got a price drop of Rs 3,000 Key Specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery Oppo F9 Pro got a price drop of Rs 2,000 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera andsecondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Realme 2 Pro got a price drop of Rs 1,000 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Mi A2 got a price drop of Rs 15,000 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Oppo A5 got a price drop of Rs 2,000 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A7 got a price drop of Rs 5,000 Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 got a price drop of Rs 7,010 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery Vivo Y93 got a price drop of Rs 1,000 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery Vivo Y91 got a price drop of Rs 1,000 Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery