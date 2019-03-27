List of Samsung smartphones with triple rear cameras in India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Triple rear camera configuration reflects about the sophistication which a device now-a-day can showcase. This smart and innovative idea marks great foothill for the photography lovers- to such a level that they don't give a damn to purchase DSLRs.

Recently, the number of smartphones to feature such an aspect has increased a lot, and are still increasing. Like other OEMs, Samsung too has stunned everyone with its bigger list of devices which comfortably sport tri-camera system at the back. Below you will find a listing of some Samsung handsets- take a look.

The outstanding shots lie with the fact that these devices get an additional rapport in the form of a dual-aperture lens- using which a user can seek vibrant-looking photos. Amongst their triple camera system, the second sensor allows for an ultra-wide shot at 120-angles, in contrast to the normal 78-angles offered by other phones.

And the last sensor which is depth caters DSLR-like bokeh effect by blurring the background and focusing the prime subject of the image. For a better outlook, you can refer to each device individually and buy the one which suits your mood the most.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging