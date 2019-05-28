ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best Android Pie Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Android Pie, the latest OS has found a homage to a bigger number of new-coming OEMs. While most of them are already launched and users are left mesmerized on using it. The raging trend has also tempted to replace the dated OS with the newest one even to their budget-phones under Rs. 10,000. Find some of them below.

    The OS is really feature-rich. It has Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) which allows indoor GPS style tracking by analyzing your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you properly navigate indoors. It has an Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them.

    On the other hand, its Adaptive Brightness acknowledges how you like to set the brightness in different settings and does it automatically for you. At this point, since this OS is widely acknowledged by almost all Android devices, it would be quite interesting to find when the makers would install a next-gen OS in the upcoming phones.

    Nokia 3.2

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

     

    Realme C2 32GB
     

    Realme C2 32GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    OPPO A1K

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 10 Lite 32GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Infinix S4

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
