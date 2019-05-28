Buying Guide: Best Android Pie Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Android Pie, the latest OS has found a homage to a bigger number of new-coming OEMs. While most of them are already launched and users are left mesmerized on using it. The raging trend has also tempted to replace the dated OS with the newest one even to their budget-phones under Rs. 10,000. Find some of them below.

The OS is really feature-rich. It has Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) which allows indoor GPS style tracking by analyzing your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you properly navigate indoors. It has an Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them.

On the other hand, its Adaptive Brightness acknowledges how you like to set the brightness in different settings and does it automatically for you. At this point, since this OS is widely acknowledged by almost all Android devices, it would be quite interesting to find when the makers would install a next-gen OS in the upcoming phones.

Nokia 3.2

Key Specs 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Realme C2 32GB

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery OPPO A1K

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Honor 10 Lite 32GB

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Infinix S4

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery