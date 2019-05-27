Best Fast Charging supported smartphones under Rs 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users now really prefer those handsets which at a minimum price point look accentuated due to some key features. It is quite surprising to see some handsets priced under Rs. 10K comes with amazing quick charging technology which helps to replenish the backups at quite a shorter period of time. Check the list below.

These low-end devices fast charging technology can give a close edge to some mid-range handsets as well. You can comfortably play incessantly with such an aspect. Despite this premium feature, these handsets also come with some other attractive features. They look sturdy with amazing design and are powered by snappy SoC.

All the enlisted devices feature good RAM storage with better memory storage which can be expandable. While some handsets also sport a massive backup which won't pave any hinder to your favorite games or movies. Check each handset in the list below in details and find the one that satisfies you.

Lenovo K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max M1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging
Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera+ 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo K9 Note

Key Specs

5.99 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor

3760 mAh Battery
Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging