ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Fast Charging supported smartphones under Rs 10,000

    By
    |

    The users now really prefer those handsets which at a minimum price point look accentuated due to some key features. It is quite surprising to see some handsets priced under Rs. 10K comes with amazing quick charging technology which helps to replenish the backups at quite a shorter period of time. Check the list below.

    Best Fast Charging supported smartphones under Rs 10,000

     

    These low-end devices fast charging technology can give a close edge to some mid-range handsets as well. You can comfortably play incessantly with such an aspect. Despite this premium feature, these handsets also come with some other attractive features. They look sturdy with amazing design and are powered by snappy SoC.

    All the enlisted devices feature good RAM storage with better memory storage which can be expandable. While some handsets also sport a massive backup which won't pave any hinder to your favorite games or movies. Check each handset in the list below in details and find the one that satisfies you.

    Lenovo K9

    Best Price of Lenovo K9
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
     

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

    Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)
    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M1
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Moto X4

    Best Price of Moto X4
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera+ 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Lenovo K9 Note

    Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
    • 3760 mAh Battery

    Moto G6 Play

    Best Price of Moto G6 Play
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue