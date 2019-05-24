Just In
Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor available under Rs. 5,000
It is surprising to see even feature phones now are daringly flaunting the in-built fingerprint sensor. The sensor is quite responsive by nature which works fast providing access to your device's operation. Below are some phones under Rs. 5K you can look at if need to experiment with their designed fingerprint sensor.
The fingerprint sensors present at the rear part of these devices are so perfectly placed that you can confidently place your adapted finger and unlock with great ease. Apart from sensor a couple of the devices in the list come equipped with a massive 5000 mAh battery which will let your battery to run for the longest hours on a single charge. To the extreme level, it can even last up to two days also.
Their display size also looks quite good which is also HD+ by nature and which looks really iconic in such lower-budget phones. Other features like decent camera setup with good network options can also tempt you for their purchasing.
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition
MRP: Rs 4,690
Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition
Key Specs
Panasonic P110
MRP: Rs 3,999
Best Price of Panasonic P110
Key Specs
- 5.34 inch FWVGA+ Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MT6739WW Processor
Itel A44 Pro
MRP: Rs 4,899
Best Price of Itel A44 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch Display
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2400 mAh Battery
Panasonic P85 NXT
MRP: Rs 4,999
Best Price of Panasonic P85 NXT
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Cortex A7 Processor
- 4000 mAh Battery
Intex Staari 9
MRP: Rs 4,599
Best Price of Intex staari 9
Key Specs
- 13.21 cm (5.2 inch) Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 2800 mAh Battery
Coolpad Mega 5A
MRP: Rs 4,999
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch IPS 10-point touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.2GHz Huawei Kirin 620 octa core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3000mAH lithium-polymer battery
iVooMi Z1
MRP: Rs 4,999
Best Price of iVooMi Z1
Key Specs
- 5.67 HD+ Notch Display with 720 x 1498 pixels resolution, 293 ppi pixel density and 16M color support
- 13MP primary camera
- 8MP Front front facing camera
- operating system with 1.3 GHz MTK 6739 Quad Core processor
- Quad Core, 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory expandable up to up to 128 GB, Dual SIM
- 2800mAh lithium-ion battery