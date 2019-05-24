Best smartphones with fingerprint sensor available under Rs. 5,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

It is surprising to see even feature phones now are daringly flaunting the in-built fingerprint sensor. The sensor is quite responsive by nature which works fast providing access to your device's operation. Below are some phones under Rs. 5K you can look at if need to experiment with their designed fingerprint sensor.

The fingerprint sensors present at the rear part of these devices are so perfectly placed that you can confidently place your adapted finger and unlock with great ease. Apart from sensor a couple of the devices in the list come equipped with a massive 5000 mAh battery which will let your battery to run for the longest hours on a single charge. To the extreme level, it can even last up to two days also.

Their display size also looks quite good which is also HD+ by nature and which looks really iconic in such lower-budget phones. Other features like decent camera setup with good network options can also tempt you for their purchasing.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition MRP: Rs 4,690

Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition

Key Specs

a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

MT6739 Processor

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Polymer Battery Panasonic P110 MRP: Rs 3,999

Best Price of Panasonic P110

Key Specs

5.34 inch FWVGA+ Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 64 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MT6739WW Processor Itel A44 Pro MRP: Rs 4,899

Best Price of Itel A44 Pro

Key Specs

5.45 inch Display

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2400 mAh Battery Panasonic P85 NXT MRP: Rs 4,999

Best Price of Panasonic P85 NXT

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Cortex A7 Processor

4000 mAh Battery Intex Staari 9 MRP: Rs 4,599

Best Price of Intex staari 9

Key Specs 13.21 cm (5.2 inch) Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera

2800 mAh Battery Coolpad Mega 5A MRP: Rs 4,999

Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A

Key Specs

5.5-inch IPS 10-point touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution 16M color support

13MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.2GHz Huawei Kirin 620 octa core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3000mAH lithium-polymer battery iVooMi Z1 MRP: Rs 4,999

Best Price of iVooMi Z1

Key Specs 5.67 HD+ Notch Display with 720 x 1498 pixels resolution, 293 ppi pixel density and 16M color support

13MP primary camera

8MP Front front facing camera

operating system with 1.3 GHz MTK 6739 Quad Core processor

Quad Core, 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory expandable up to up to 128 GB, Dual SIM

2800mAh lithium-ion battery