Best Samsung Smartphones with fingerprint sensor Under Rs 15,000

The fingerprint sensor has become an essential feature in almost all the smartphones. This feature manages to keep the device safe when it is in the hands of a stranger. However, the issue arrives when users pick the wrong phones, and as a result, they don't feel secure while operating.

Fingerprint sensors can also be used for other purposes. Ex: one can protect apps and authenticate purchases on Google Play Store using a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung being one of the most eminent smartphone manufacturers in India, have been coming with a different range of devices at all times. But, with a wide number of choices currently available from the company under various price bands, you are only limited by your budget.

Moreover, the company has been launching mid-range devices, that also features a highly secured fingerprint sensor, giving you an option to purchase depending on the budget.

So, here is a list of Best Samsung Fingerprint Mobiles for you to choose from, offering the right mix of hardware and features under reasonable price band.