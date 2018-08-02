Best phablets with 6-inch or bigger displays to buy under Rs. 12,000

In day to day life, users are getting more relied on the phablets that they are using. These devices offer a great platform where a diverse set of multitasking can easily be performed. Moreover, with the launch of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the dependency on handsets have way more increased.

SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones launched in July 2018: Oppo Find X, BlackBerry Key2, Vivo NEX, Honor 9N and more

The biggest advantage of using a phablet is- movies, web series, TV serials and reality shows, now can be watched more conveniently without actually being dependent on television.

Considering many useful aspects in terms of large screen sizes, our manufacturers are coming with big devices now and then. From a host of options provided by phone manufacturers, we bring you a list of best 6-inch large display smartphones. Although, large screen sizes directly co-relate with the reduced battery life.

SEE ALSO: Bestselling premium smartphones priced above Rs 30,000: OnePlus 6, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X and more

These selected phones do have the powerful batteries to back up the desired running expected from a single charge, along with the hardware & feature profiles boasted by phones in this category.

Vivo Y71i Best Price of Vivo Y71i

Key Specs

6-inch HD+ capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3360mAH lithium-ion battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro Best Price of Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo A3s Best Price of Oppo A3s

Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback RealMe 1 64GB Best Price of RealMe 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Alcatel 3V Best Price of Alcatel 3V

Key Specs

6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Comio X1 Note Best Price of Comio X1 Note

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Gionee M7 Power Best Price of Gionee M7 Power

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut, 500 Nits brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging