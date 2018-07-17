ENGLISH

Vivo Y71i launched in India for Rs. 8,990: Face Unlock, 18:9 display and more

Vivo Y71i is now official.

    Back in April, Vivo Y71 was launched in India for Rs. 10,990. Now, the company has added another smartphone to the Y series in the country. The latest budget smartphone from the company is the Vivo Y71i. This device is a downgraded variant with toned down specifications and is priced at Rs. 8,990. The latest market entrant will be available for purchase soon via the offline retail stores across the country.

    Vivo Y71i launched in India for Rs. 8,990

    Vivo Y71i specifications

    Vivo Y71i bestows a 6-inch FullView HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 like many others in the market. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB default memory space. The internal memory can be expanded further using a microSD card.

    In terms of imaging, the Vivo Y71i flaunts an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The connectivity aspects include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The smartphone boots Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Vivo's FunTouch OS 4.0. A 3360mAh battery powers the smartphone from within rendering a decent backup for it to last a day.

    In order to price the device within a budget, the company has compromised on some aspects. One such notable aspect is the lack of a fingerprint sensor. The Vivo smartphone relies on Face Unlock for biometric security and the company has termed this facial recognition feature as Face Access.

    The difference with that of the Vivo Y71 is that the recent offering comes with a lower RAM of 2GB while the previous offering has 3GB RAM. However, it runs on the latest iteration of the OS and has a relatively higher battery capacity.

    A rival to Oppo's Realme 1

    The Vivo Y71i priced at Rs. 8,990 could be a rival to the Realm 1 from Oppo's sub-brand. The similarities between both these smartphones are the pricing and the absence of a fingerprint sensor. However, the Realme 1 comes with better RAM and storage than that of the Vivo device. In addition to Realme 1, there are other bestselling models from other companies such as Honor and Xiaomi as well in this price bracket.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
