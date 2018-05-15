Oppo Realme 1 launch highlights: 6GB RAM, AI camera and more at Rs. 13,990

Oppo Realme 1, the first smartphone under the new sub-brand has been announced. The device comes in a high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 13,990. The base variant has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at Rs. 8,990. It was also announced that they will launch the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant next month for Rs. 10,990.

As we know earlier, the Realme 1 will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The sale of the 3GB and 6GB RAM variants of the smartphone will go on sale for the first time on May 25 at 12 PM. There are attractive offers from Reliance Jio and SBI as well.

Watch the live stream

If you missed the launch event, you can watch the launch event's live stream from the official YouTube handle of Realme. This video is embedded below for your reference.

Oppo Realme 1 Launch highlights

We will be there at the launch event of the Realme 1 and will come up with the live updates for the Oppo fans over here.

13:02:30: Sale will debut on May 25 at 12 PM. Reliance Jio offers up to Rs. 4,850 worth benefits. There will be no cost EMI options too. There is 5% cashback from SBI. The package comes bundled with the case and screen guard too for free.

12:59:09: The Oppo Realme 1 is priced at Rs. 13,990. It will be a 'Made in India' smartphone. There will be a variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,990. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in Diamond Black and Moonlight Silver colors will come next month for Rs. 10,990.

12:54:46: Aditya Murthy from Amazon India is on stage to talk about the partnership between Realme and Amazon. It will be exclusive to the online retailer.

12:51:04: For imaging, The smartphone has an AI selfie camera with the ability to recognize 296 facial points. It has AI stickers on both the front as well as rear camera. It has AI Shot, AR Stickers, Vivid Mode and Bokeh Mode features too. There is 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera and f/2.2 aperture.

12:50:21: It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Oppo's ColorOS 5.0 with better security features. It has speedy facial unlock feature as well taking 0.1s to unlock the device. There is AI board feature to manage your schedule.

12:49:55: The smartphone has a 3410mAh battery with AI battery management for a longer battery life.

12:45:39: On the performance front, the Realme 1 has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone uses the MediaTek Helio P60 based on the 12nm process. It supports dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot too. This AI processor is said to offer 50% improved performance.

12:40:01: Levi Li, Chief Product Officer of Realme is on stage talking about the smartphone. HThe back of the device is made of 12-layer nano-tech material. It comes in a Diamond Black finish with a contoured and reflective back surface. On the whole, it is an elegant device. This smartphone will be available in Solar Red color variant as well.

12:36:01: Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme Mobiles is on stage talks about the mid-range Realme brand. He details the reasons for coming up with this new brand.

12:28:16: Here is a look at the venue of the launch event.