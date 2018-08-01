Bestselling premium smartphones priced above Rs 30,000: OnePlus 6, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X and more

The competition is strong when it comes to premium smartphone segment in India. Most phones these days come with features such as the latest processor, edge-to-edge display, and very good cameras, which makes it difficult to choose the right high-end device.

Here is a list of top devices that we have compiled which costs more than Rs. 30,000. The best thing about this list is that it greatly reduces the confusion of a user about picking the right phone, as it comprises the best of the best devices. Each mobile comes with some unique feature.

For instance, the OnePlus 6 offers a plenty of power and strong cameras and the Samsung Galaxy S9+ offers dual camera setup with a variable aperture with impressive low light camera capabilities, while the face ID feature on the Apple iPhone X is exceptional. You can go for any smartphone mentioned in the list, as these are the best smartphones in one way or the other.

OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Oneplus 5T Best Price of OnePlus 5T

Key Specs 6.01 Inch FHD+ OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3300 MAh Battery Apple iPhone X Best Price of Apple iPhone X

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus Best Price of Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 2691 mAh battery Apple iPhone 8 Best Price of Apple iPhone 8

Key Specs

4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen with Retina HD Display, LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology

12MP primary camera

7MP front facing FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

iOS 11 and iCloud operating system

A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and neural engine embeded with M11 motion coprocessor

64GB internal memory and single Nano-SIM

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery Huawei P20 PRO Best Price of Huawei P20 PRO

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

5.8-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) dual rear cameras

24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh battery with fast charging LG V30 Plus Best Price of LG V30 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camer

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

