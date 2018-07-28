Best Smartphones Under Rs 7,000 with Fingerprint scanner

Related Articles
Budget is the key factor before purchasing any smartphone. It gives a user an option to make a proper investment in the right area. However, in India, there is a large section of people, who can't afford expensive devices and ultimately go for entry-level handsets.
Smartphone manufacturers have been analysing these problems of such users, and so, every now and then they keep launching phones within affordable prices. This time many companies have come up with numerous handsets, keeping the budget of a user in mind.
These gadgets have all essential features to consider them as entry-level mobiles. These smartphones offer better performance, battery life, camera and more interesting features. Interestingly, the main highlight of such devices is having a faster fingerprint scanner, which offers high-level security.
So, here is a list of devices under Rs. 7,000 that offers best features at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list with the best budget handsets in future as well.
InFocus Vision 3
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
10.or E
Best Price of 10.or E
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Itel Selfiepro S41
Best Price of Itel Selfiepro S41
Key Specs
- 5.0 inch (12.7 cm) display with a screen resolution of HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
- Android Nougat v7.0
- powered by Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 2700 mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga I7
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga I7
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Best Price of Micromax Canvas 2 2017
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Lava Z70
Best Price of Lava Z70
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz MTK6737 Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2500 MAh Battery
XOLO Era 3X
Bets Price of XOLO Era 3X
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 3000mAh battery