Best Smartphones Under Rs 7,000 with Fingerprint scanner

Budget is the key factor before purchasing any smartphone. It gives a user an option to make a proper investment in the right area. However, in India, there is a large section of people, who can't afford expensive devices and ultimately go for entry-level handsets.

SEE ALSO: Smartphones with best battery capacity under Rs 7,000 to buy in India

Smartphone manufacturers have been analysing these problems of such users, and so, every now and then they keep launching phones within affordable prices. This time many companies have come up with numerous handsets, keeping the budget of a user in mind.

These gadgets have all essential features to consider them as entry-level mobiles. These smartphones offer better performance, battery life, camera and more interesting features. Interestingly, the main highlight of such devices is having a faster fingerprint scanner, which offers high-level security.

SEE ALSO: Feature phones starting at Rs 449 from Nokia, Intex, Zen, iKall, Gfive, Trio and others

So, here is a list of devices under Rs. 7,000 that offers best features at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list with the best budget handsets in future as well.

InFocus Vision 3 Best Price of InFocus Vision 3

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 10.or E Best Price of 10.or E

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with Flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Itel Selfiepro S41 Best Price of Itel Selfiepro S41

Key Specs

5.0 inch (12.7 cm) display with a screen resolution of HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

Android Nougat v7.0

powered by Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 processor

3 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

2700 mAh Battery Panasonic Eluga I7 Best Price of Panasonic Eluga I7

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Micromax Canvas 2 2017 Best Price of Micromax Canvas 2 2017

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 400 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Lava Z70 Best Price of Lava Z70

Key Specs

5 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display

1.3GHz MTK6737 Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1/FM Radio

Fingerprint Sensor

2500 MAh Battery XOLO Era 3X Bets Price of XOLO Era 3X

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP auto focus rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000mAh battery