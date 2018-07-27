Feature phones starting at Rs 449 from Nokia, Intex, Zen, iKall, Gfive, Trio and others

In India, we have a section of users, who still considers buying phones at an affordable price. The reason is simple, as they like being confined to only phone calls and messaging. It is also interesting to see that some of these phones considerably offer decent functions.

Starting at Rs. 449, there are many feature phones which offer good features meeting the user's demand. It is worth to note that these phones have user-friendly attributes. For example, even after it falls from a considerate height, there will hardly be any damage. But there is also another side to this story.

Every year phone manufacturers are looking forward to improving these handsets with better characteristics. Like- Torchlight, Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration, good numeric keypad, good battery life etc.

So, here is a list of phones whose price starts at Rs 449. The price to performance ratio in these kinds of devices is generally decent. The performance isn't comparable to smartphones, but at least you're really getting these phones value for money.

Nokia 105 Single Sim 2017 Price: Rs 979

Key Specs

4 MB RAM

4 MB ROM

1.8 inch Quarter QVGA Display

800 mAh Battery Zen Power 102 (Black & Red) Price: Rs 857

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

Expandable Upto 8 GB

1.3MP Rear Camera

3000 mAh Battery Zen Atom 203 (Black & Blue) Price: Rs 812

Key Specs

2.4 inch Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

1.3MP Rear Camera

1200 mAh Battery Zen X62 (Black & Orange) Price: Rs 792

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

1.3MP Rear Camera

1750 mAh Battery Trio T3 Selfie (Black & Red) Price: Rs 704

Key Specs

1.77 inch Display

32 MB RAM

64 MB ROM

1.3MP Rear Camera

1000 mAh Battery I Kall K3310 (Yellow) Price: Rs 599

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

32 MB RAM

64 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

1000 mAh Battery Gfive Guru (Blue) Price: Rs 580

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

64 MB RAM

256 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

1050 mAh Battery Aqua Maze (White & Blue) Price: Rs 600

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

32 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

0.08MP Rear Camera

1000 mAh Battery JIVI JV 12M (Black & Red) Price: Rs 599

Key Specs

1.8 inch Display

10 MB RAM

32 MB ROM

Expandable Upto 8 GB

800 mAh Li-Ion Battery I Kall K36 (Yellow) Price: 939

Key Specs

2.4 inch Display

32 MB RAM

64 MB ROM

0.3MP Rear Camera

1800 mAh Battery