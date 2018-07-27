Feature phones starting at Rs 449 from Nokia, Intex, Zen, iKall, Gfive, Trio and others

Related Articles
In India, we have a section of users, who still considers buying phones at an affordable price. The reason is simple, as they like being confined to only phone calls and messaging. It is also interesting to see that some of these phones considerably offer decent functions.
Starting at Rs. 449, there are many feature phones which offer good features meeting the user's demand. It is worth to note that these phones have user-friendly attributes. For example, even after it falls from a considerate height, there will hardly be any damage. But there is also another side to this story.
Every year phone manufacturers are looking forward to improving these handsets with better characteristics. Like- Torchlight, Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration, good numeric keypad, good battery life etc.
So, here is a list of phones whose price starts at Rs 449. The price to performance ratio in these kinds of devices is generally decent. The performance isn't comparable to smartphones, but at least you're really getting these phones value for money.
Nokia 105 Single Sim 2017
Price: Rs 979
Key Specs
- 4 MB RAM
- 4 MB ROM
- 1.8 inch Quarter QVGA Display
- 800 mAh Battery
Zen Power 102 (Black & Red)
Price: Rs 857
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery
Zen Atom 203 (Black & Blue)
Price: Rs 812
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 1200 mAh Battery
Zen X62 (Black & Orange)
Price: Rs 792
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 1750 mAh Battery
Trio T3 Selfie (Black & Red)
Price: Rs 704
Key Specs
- 1.77 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- 1.3MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
I Kall K3310 (Yellow)
Price: Rs 599
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
Gfive Guru (Blue)
Price: Rs 580
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 64 MB RAM
- 256 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1050 mAh Battery
Aqua Maze (White & Blue)
Price: Rs 600
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 0.08MP Rear Camera
- 1000 mAh Battery
JIVI JV 12M (Black & Red)
Price: Rs 599
Key Specs
- 1.8 inch Display
- 10 MB RAM
- 32 MB ROM
- Expandable Upto 8 GB
- 800 mAh Li-Ion Battery
I Kall K36 (Yellow)
Price: 939
Key Specs
- 2.4 inch Display
- 32 MB RAM
- 64 MB ROM
- 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 1800 mAh Battery