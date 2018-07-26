Weekend Offers: List of smartphones available on discount

Related Articles
Smartphone sales have been growing exponentially since last couple of years and has led to the rise of a number of manufacturers in the same space. However, all the manufacturers don't bring the best of the devices and are generally placed in three different categories; budget friendly, mid-range and the high-end.
Moreover, with the evolution of technology and the way smartphone manufacturers have been incorporating them in their devices have also led to the birth of "ultra-premium" range. Smartphones such as the iPhone X, Oppo Find X, Honor P20 Pro and others go way above Rs. 60,000, fall in this category.
This is were discounts play an important role for average consumer. With several ecommerce sites giving discounts and other kinds of offers on a day-to-day basis, products which cost more can be availed at a better price.
Today, we have listed some of the smartphones for you which are being offered online at a similar discounted price. You can buy these products via online stores over the weekend and save some money rather than missing it and spending more later.
Samsung Galaxy on6
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
10% off on Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
10% off on Vivo V9 Youth
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Features
- 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
- 8MP primary camera with auto focus
- 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
- 1GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
- 1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours
12% off on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
26% off on OPPO F3 Plus
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6 inch Full HD Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653 octa-core Processor
- Front-mounted Fingerprint Reader
- Aluminum Unibody, Gorilla Glass 5 Front
- Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-by)
- Super Fast VOOC Flash Charge
- 4000 mAh Battery
7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
12% off on Motorola Moto G6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
13% off on Huawei P20 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
23% off on Honor 7C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
13% of for Oppo F7 (Black, 64GB) with Offers
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery