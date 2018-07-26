Weekend Offers: List of smartphones available on discount

Smartphone sales have been growing exponentially since last couple of years and has led to the rise of a number of manufacturers in the same space. However, all the manufacturers don't bring the best of the devices and are generally placed in three different categories; budget friendly, mid-range and the high-end.

Moreover, with the evolution of technology and the way smartphone manufacturers have been incorporating them in their devices have also led to the birth of "ultra-premium" range. Smartphones such as the iPhone X, Oppo Find X, Honor P20 Pro and others go way above Rs. 60,000, fall in this category.

SEE ALSO: Amazon discounts on Xiaomi smartphones and accessories: Get up to 30% off on Redmi 5, Y2 and more

This is were discounts play an important role for average consumer. With several ecommerce sites giving discounts and other kinds of offers on a day-to-day basis, products which cost more can be availed at a better price.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and more

Today, we have listed some of the smartphones for you which are being offered online at a similar discounted price. You can buy these products via online stores over the weekend and save some money rather than missing it and spending more later.

Samsung Galaxy on6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 10% off on Motorola Moto E4 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging 10% off on Vivo V9 Youth Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus

1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2 with 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 14 hours on 3G networks and standby time of 240 hours 12% off on Vivo V9 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 26% off on OPPO F3 Plus Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6 inch Full HD Display

6 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653 octa-core Processor

Front-mounted Fingerprint Reader

Aluminum Unibody, Gorilla Glass 5 Front

Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Stand-by)

Super Fast VOOC Flash Charge

4000 mAh Battery 7% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging 12% off on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 13% off on Huawei P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging 23% off on Honor 7C Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 13% of for Oppo F7 (Black, 64GB) with Offers Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery