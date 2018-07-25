ENGLISH

Amazon Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and more

By:

    Last week, Amazon India hosted the Prime Day sale for 36 hours offering a wide range of products at discount. Now, it is hosting the Samsung Days sale from July 25 to July 31. Notably, you can get an array of Samsung smartphones at attractive discounts of up to Rs. 10,700 off.

    Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J8 and more

    Some Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy J8 are available at attractive cashback of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 on choosing to pay using credit card EMI with an ICICI credit card. Even a slew of feature phones are available at a lesser price during the sale.

    In addition to the smartphones, there are discounts and offers on accessories such as the Gear F3 Frontier, Gear Sport, Evo Plus SD adapter, T5 500GB portable SSD, headphones and power banks.

    Today, we have listed some of the lucrative discounts and offers you can avail during the Samsung Days Sale on Amazon India till the 31st of this month. Take a look at the list from below.

    20% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    26% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
    • 3000mAh battery

    21% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
    • 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual (micro) SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

    28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

     

    9% off on Samsung Galaxy J6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

     

    14% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

     

    16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

     

    18% off on Samsung Galaxy A6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2600mAh battery

     

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

     

