Amazon Samsung Days: Blockbuster offers on Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and more

Last week, Amazon India hosted the Prime Day sale for 36 hours offering a wide range of products at discount. Now, it is hosting the Samsung Days sale from July 25 to July 31. Notably, you can get an array of Samsung smartphones at attractive discounts of up to Rs. 10,700 off.

Some Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A6+ and Galaxy J8 are available at attractive cashback of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 on choosing to pay using credit card EMI with an ICICI credit card. Even a slew of feature phones are available at a lesser price during the sale.

In addition to the smartphones, there are discounts and offers on accessories such as the Gear F3 Frontier, Gear Sport, Evo Plus SD adapter, T5 500GB portable SSD, headphones and power banks.

Today, we have listed some of the lucrative discounts and offers you can avail during the Samsung Days Sale on Amazon India till the 31st of this month. Take a look at the list from below.

20% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Prime

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 26% off on Samsung Galaxy on7 Pro

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.2 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

3000mAh battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy on5 Pro

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 9% off on Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS

3000mAh battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 14% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 16% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB Internal Storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery 18% off on Samsung Galaxy A6

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

Key Specs 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery 25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging