Amazon discounts on Xiaomi smartphones and accessories: Get up to 30% off on Redmi 5, Y2 and more

Xiaomi has successfully managed to make a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market. The company's Redmi and Mi series offer one of the most sought after budget and mid-range handsets to masses.

A big margin of Xiaomi's products are sold via e-commerce giant Amazon.in. To please the Indian smartphone enthusiasts, Amazon has today announced various discounts on Xiaomi's products including offers on Mi phones, Xiaomi Bluetooth speakers and power banks.

Let's have a look at all th discounts and offers on Xiaomi products.

6% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (10% cashback with Citi Credit Cards EMI) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 10% off on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 11% off on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 25% off on Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

10000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Dual USB Output, Two- way Quick Charge

Compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A and 12V/1.5A charging, Mi Power Bank 2 intelligently adjusts power output up to 18W to deliver fast and efficient charging for each connected device

Material: Aluminium Alloy + CNC Edge

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency

Mi A1: 2.2 Full Charge and iPhone 7 : 3.5 Full Charge

6 months warranty 20% off on Mi 20000mAH Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i (White) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

20000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Experience ultra-fast charging Quick Charge 3.0 support when charging one device or 5.1V / 3.6A support when charging two devices at once

20000mAH Mi Power Bank 2 plays well with others, including devices from Mi, Apple, Samsung and more, it can also charge some USB-C laptops

Lithium Polymer Battery makes it more durable and optimises charging efficiency; Dual USB Output

Mi A1 : 4.3 Full charges and iPhone 7: 7 Full charges; Anti- slip and scratch resistant

6 months warranty, Note 27% off on Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Toll Free Number: 18001036286 for product related assistance

HRX Engraved Band - Limited Edition

Call & Notification Alerts from applications such as UBER and WhatsApp

IP67- Water resistant upto 30mins under 1m water

Total length: 235mm, Adjustable length: 155-210mm ,Material: Thermoplastic elastomer, aluminum alloy

0.42" OLED display Bluetooth 4.0 BLE

Standby time: 23 days 33% off on Mi Basic 2 Bluetooth Speaker (White) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

10 hours of playback

Easy to carry, easy to store- It's highly portable and easy to carry one-handed or in a bag

Integrated microphone for phone calls- easily answer phone calls

No more hassle switching devices or audio output when receiving a call on your phone, Just press the power key, and enjoy CVC-enabled noise reduced communication - completely hands-free

Enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous playback, the built-in lithium polymer battery offers a capacity of 1200mAh

Effective distance is up to 10m

Bluetooth version V4.2 25% off on Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable (White) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Fast charging support (Up to 2.4A)

Inner wiring is made out of 28 pieces of 0.1mm tin coated copper wire, reinforced with 250D nylon to withstand wear and tear over long-term usage.

16 insulated conductors wrapped in high-quality copper braids to reinforce strength and durability, inside the cable

Anti-interference designs boasts of altuminium foil shielding which protects the insulated conductors from external electromagnetic interference.

Made from environmental-friendly material, TPE, the outer casing of the cable is tough yet flexible which helps to absorb stress and prevents from splitting and breakage.

Charge and sync Micro USB devices as well as Type-C devices using single cable. 17% off on Mi 3C Router Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 300Mbps 802.11 a/b/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 2X2

MediaTek MT7628N processor

64MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB ROM

4 copper + PCB external omni directional antennas

80m WiFi range, Up to 64 connected devices

MiWiFi OS (Based on OpenWRT)

Real time monitoring, parental controls with Mi WiFi app on Android and iOS

2x LAN port, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x RJ45 WAN port, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), 1x Power port

Red/Blue/Yellow LED indicator