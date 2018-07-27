Smartphones with best battery capacity under Rs 7,000 to buy in India

Related Articles
Are you looking for best budget smartphones under Rs. 7,000? Then, your wait is over. As we have introduced a list comprising some best featured devices. However, our team has greatly reduced the confusion by picking these phones out of many. Without any doubt of confusion users can go for any one in the list. This list has been prepared by our expert team, who has undergone deep research and analysis, and provides with the best collection ever to the users.
These smartphones offer the best performance, battery life, camera and more in its budget. Interestingly, its main highlight is the long battery backup. Even after hammering these devices with hours of podcast and Spotify streaming, some YouTube watching and plenty of WhatsApp messaging, users will still be left with good percentage of power.
This is the kind of stamina which users can get. And if you are a light user, you can get these devices to last up to two days.
We will keep updating the list with the best budget handsets in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this amazing collection.
Nokia 2
Best Price of Nokia 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
iVooMi i2 Lite
Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
- MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
- Facial Recognition/Unlock
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
InFocus Vision 3
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
10.or E
Best Price of 10.or E
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Best Price of Moto C Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Intex Aqua Lions 3
Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 550MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I7
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga I7
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 5
Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Intex Indie 5
Best Price of Intex Indie 5
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery