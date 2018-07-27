Smartphones with best battery capacity under Rs 7,000 to buy in India

Are you looking for best budget smartphones under Rs. 7,000? Then, your wait is over. As we have introduced a list comprising some best featured devices. However, our team has greatly reduced the confusion by picking these phones out of many. Without any doubt of confusion users can go for any one in the list. This list has been prepared by our expert team, who has undergone deep research and analysis, and provides with the best collection ever to the users.

These smartphones offer the best performance, battery life, camera and more in its budget. Interestingly, its main highlight is the long battery backup. Even after hammering these devices with hours of podcast and Spotify streaming, some YouTube watching and plenty of WhatsApp messaging, users will still be left with good percentage of power.

This is the kind of stamina which users can get. And if you are a light user, you can get these devices to last up to two days.

We will keep updating the list with the best budget handsets in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this amazing collection.

Nokia 2 Best Price of Nokia 2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery iVooMi i2 Lite Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera

MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support

Facial Recognition/Unlock

Android Oreo 8.1

4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery InFocus Vision 3 Best Price of InFocus Vision 3

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6735H processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 10.or E Best Price of 10.or E

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery Motorola Moto C Plus Best Price of Moto C Plus

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2 Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Intex Aqua Lions 3 Best Price of Intex Aqua Lions 3

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 550MHz Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

2GB DDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Panasonic Eluga I7 Best Price of Panasonic Eluga I7

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737H 64-bit processor with with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Micromax Bharat 5 Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Intex Indie 5 Best Price of Intex Indie 5

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Dragontrail Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery