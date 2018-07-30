Best mid-range smartphones to buy this week under Rs 20,000

Smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 may not be so famous as the more affordable handsets. However, when you move up the price a little, you get to see improvements in camera and overall performance.

However, even the best devices under Rs. 20,000 cannot compare to the latest flagship handsets from the likes of Samsung and Apple, they do come pretty close in some areas like multitasking and performance in most day to day tasks. If you are looking for the best phones under Rs. 20,000, you've come to the right place as we are here to help.

You will certainly feel attracted to these devices, which offer an interesting set of features. These phones offer a nice balance between the performance, battery life, and camera performance. A reminder that as usual, we have restricted ourselves to phones reviewed by Gizbot as that's the only way we can sure of their quality.

So, let's spill the beans by introducing a list comprising mid-range devices under Rs. 20,000. We will keep updating the list in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this interesting collection.