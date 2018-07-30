Most trending smartphones of this week: Nokia 6.1 Plus, Mi A2, Galaxy J6, Oppo Find X and more

The turbulent times in our trending chart continue and no phone can feel safe in its spot. Just take last week's leader - the Oppo Find X, which is now all the way down in fifth. The third new leader in as many weeks is the Xiaomi Mi A2, which took advantage of its official debut to become the most popular device in our database, ahead of its Redmi Note 5 Pro stablemate.

The podium is completed by the Nokia X6, which will be known as the Nokia 6.1 Plus in international markets. The Samsung Galaxy J8 has held on to its fourth position, while the Mi A2 Lite, which also made its official debut on Tuesday has climbed two positions to snatch sixth.

The Huawei Nova 3 and 3i trio was flying high last week, occupying third and seventh, but this time around the 3i is seventh, while the regular 3 has been relegated from the top 10 entirely. Samsung Galaxy J6 is another phone to lose the ground, settling for eight, while the Galaxy A6+ (2018) retains ninth. The last available spot goes to the Oppo F7, which makes yet another return to the top 10 and becomes the only new name compared to last week.

However, this week we have smartphones like, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Mi A2, Galaxy J6 and more, which have been garnering good words of mouth by the users. It will be fair enough to consider these phones to be the most trending smartphones, due to the best features available at their respective price point.

So, here is a list of mobiles that comes with the features to look for. The mentioned list also offers the latest software update, which gives an edge over other phones present in the market.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6) Key Specs 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy J8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Oppo Find X Best Price of Oppo Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro)

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Oppo F7 Best Price of Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3i Best Price of Huawei nova 3i

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018) Best Price of Galaxy A6 Plus 2018

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery