Best Smartphones launched in July 2018: Oppo Find X, BlackBerry Key2, Vivo NEX, Honor 9N and more

Another month has passed by, and like every other month, we witnessed a lot of exciting smartphone launch in India in July 2018. However, this month, we saw way more unique smartphones getting launched in India like Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X.

In addition, this month also witnessed the launch of Asus Zenfone 5Z which is the most affordable smartphone to run on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Like the above-mentioned devices, there are some more devices that we have mentioned in our list. These smartphones offer the newest innovations in mobile technology.

These phones range from flagship devices to budget offerings and thus every kind of buyer can have something better in their hands. More importantly, these handsets also feature the latest mobile hardware and software, which will make your investment much better.

Here, we list some of the best smartphones launched in India in July 2018: