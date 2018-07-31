Buyers Guide: Best Smartphones to Buy in August 2018

We have already seen many smartphones in the year 2018. Manufacturers like Oneplus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Nokia and more, have developed a strong built of trust amongst the users with phones comprising some of the features and keep launching better with an interesting set of specifications.

SEE ALSO: List of Samsung Smartphones that Supports Fortnite Mobile Game

In early July 2018, there were phones like Motorola Moto G6, Huawei P20 Lite, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy A6 and etc- that were on the priority list of the users. However, in the month of August users can once again see smartphones like Honor 7C, Huawei P20 Lite, Oneplus 6, and a few more in our mentioned list.

SEE ALSO: Best mid-range smartphones to buy this week under Rs 20,000

It is remarkable to see that these devices are still on a verge of giving strong competition to several other newly launched handsets. Besides, we also have included some newly launched devices which come with new and upgraded features.

So, here is a list of smartphones to buy in August 2018 in India, that offers the best features at their respective price point.