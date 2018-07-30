Motorola Android Oreo smartphones to buy: Moto E5 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto X4 and more

The Android Oreo update was released last year (2017), but so far only a handful of devices have received the update. In the meantime, companies like HTC, Sony, and Nokia confirmed which of their devices will be updated to the latest version of Android. Motorola also joins the party, with the Android Oreo update confirmed for several devices across its line-up.

To recall, the Android Oreo update brings several improvements and features, ranging from power efficiency to user interface enhancements. One of the major additions to Oreo is Background Limits, which prevents rogue apps from abusing the location permission hundreds of times every hour.

Another important new feature is the Picture in Picture mode that allows users to an app in a full window with another app in a small window. The Oreo update also brings Autofill APIs that let you enter usernames and passwords using password managers in a much more efficient fashion.

So, here is a list of Motorola phones that offers the latest Android features, at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this interesting collection.

Motorola Moto E5 Plus Best Price of Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto E5 Best Price of Motorola Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Moto G6 64GB Best Price of Moto G6 64GB

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary cameraand 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging