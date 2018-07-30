Motorola Android Oreo smartphones to buy: Moto E5 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto X4 and more

Related Articles
- Moto One Power TENAA listing reveals specs and images
- Moto C2 spotted on certification site; to be unveiled on August 2
- Buy Oppo Realme 1 and Moto E5 Plus at up to Rs. 2,399 off on Amazon
- Motorola Moto E5 Play Go vs other budget smartphones
- Motorola announces E5 Play with Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- Moto E5 Plus vs Realme 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Which is a better budget smartphone
The Android Oreo update was released last year (2017), but so far only a handful of devices have received the update. In the meantime, companies like HTC, Sony, and Nokia confirmed which of their devices will be updated to the latest version of Android. Motorola also joins the party, with the Android Oreo update confirmed for several devices across its line-up.
SEE ALSO: Best Smartphones Under Rs 7,000 with Fingerprint scanner
To recall, the Android Oreo update brings several improvements and features, ranging from power efficiency to user interface enhancements. One of the major additions to Oreo is Background Limits, which prevents rogue apps from abusing the location permission hundreds of times every hour.
Another important new feature is the Picture in Picture mode that allows users to an app in a full window with another app in a small window. The Oreo update also brings Autofill APIs that let you enter usernames and passwords using password managers in a much more efficient fashion.
SEE ALSO: Week 30, 2018 launch round-up: Huawei Nova 3i, Xperia XZ2, Mi A2 Lite, Blackerry KEY2 and more
So, here is a list of Motorola phones that offers the latest Android features, at their respective price point. We will keep updating the list in future as well. As for now, you can have a look at this interesting collection.
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Moto G6 64GB
Best Price of Moto G6 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM
Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary cameraand 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging