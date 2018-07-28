Week 30, 2018 launch round-up: Huawei Nova 3i, Xperia XZ2, Mi A2 Lite, Blackerry KEY2 and more

Related Articles
The year 2018 has already seen some of the best handsets with superb features. These devices are attracting the users since their launch. However, we are likely to see some notable phone releases this week in India. These devices are the latest offerings in the mid-range to premium segment in India.
These devices sport a plethora of unique features. Like, the Huawei Nova 3i comes with a bigger display and houses four cameras. The flagship Sony Xperia XZ2 design uses a lot of glass and metal, mostly glass that Sony calls it as 3D glass, and that makes it look premium.
The camera is apparently the key feature of the Xperia XZ2, with highlight that it can record 4K videos in HDR and is the first smartphone in the world to manage such a feat. Then we have the Xiaomi Mi A2 which comes with AI dual camera and two-day battery life.
It might also be available in two variants, giving an opportunity for an user to select accordingly. Besides, there are more handsets which have been added to the below list, that also house diverse attributes.
So, here is a list of smartphones that you can have a look, which offers best features at their respective price point.
Huawei Nova 3i
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9N
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Comio X1
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display with scratch-resistant DT glass
- 1.28GHzGHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Lava Z61
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Tecno Camon i Twin
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Blackerry KEY2
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0