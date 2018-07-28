Week 30, 2018 launch round-up: Huawei Nova 3i, Xperia XZ2, Mi A2 Lite, Blackerry KEY2 and more

The year 2018 has already seen some of the best handsets with superb features. These devices are attracting the users since their launch. However, we are likely to see some notable phone releases this week in India. These devices are the latest offerings in the mid-range to premium segment in India.

These devices sport a plethora of unique features. Like, the Huawei Nova 3i comes with a bigger display and houses four cameras. The flagship Sony Xperia XZ2 design uses a lot of glass and metal, mostly glass that Sony calls it as 3D glass, and that makes it look premium.

The camera is apparently the key feature of the Xperia XZ2, with highlight that it can record 4K videos in HDR and is the first smartphone in the world to manage such a feat. Then we have the Xiaomi Mi A2 which comes with AI dual camera and two-day battery life.

It might also be available in two variants, giving an opportunity for an user to select accordingly. Besides, there are more handsets which have been added to the below list, that also house diverse attributes.

So, here is a list of smartphones that you can have a look, which offers best features at their respective price point.

Huawei Nova 3i Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XZ2 Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Honor 9N Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Comio X1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display with scratch-resistant DT glass

1.28GHzGHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Lava Z61 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Tecno Camon i Twin Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Blackerry KEY2 Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0