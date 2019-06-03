Just In
Don't Miss
- News DRDO Recruitment 2019: Check eligibility, salary, how to apply
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Mercurial Pakistan stun England despite Root and Buttler hundreds
- Automobiles Yamaha MT-15 With Three New Colours Spotted At Dealership; To Be launched Soon
- Movies Sri Reddy Trolls Pawan Kalyan Yet Again With A New Video; Deets Inside!
- Lifestyle From Shanaya To Parineeti, These B-town Divas Have A Mix Of Interesting Casual Outfit Ideas
- Travel Landour - The Welsh Town Frozen In Time
- Finance Bank Fraud Cases In FY19 Touched A New High Of Rs 71,500 Crore: RBI
- Education UPSEE Result 2019 Announced
Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
Ever since the ultra-fast and highly secured in-display fingerprint sensor has evolved, our makers have no better idea other than infusing it to the newly manufactured models. And there are more upcoming devices that are even touted to feature such a spec. Check out a list of a few devices that has this aspect.
This sensor has many pros. It offers a seamless experience, meaning you can comfortably tab on the display to unlock the device and the sensor is invisible to ensure a seamless experience to the user. The sensor can also be used for apps authentication, skipping the need to sign in to these apps with your login credentials.
The in-display sensor eliminates the requirement for a physical component on the device at the surface level, which ultimately results in a larger surface area on the device. Other pros are- it increases screen-to-body ratio- offering a great view, good progress towards the bezel-less display, etc. With all these great features, you will surely get ultra-secured experience.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Oneplus 6T
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V15 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Oppo K1
Best Price of Oppo K1
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
OnePlus 7 Pro
Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera+ 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS, 3x zoom, 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery