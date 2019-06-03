Buying Guide – Best Smartphones With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Features oi-Harish Kumar

Ever since the ultra-fast and highly secured in-display fingerprint sensor has evolved, our makers have no better idea other than infusing it to the newly manufactured models. And there are more upcoming devices that are even touted to feature such a spec. Check out a list of a few devices that has this aspect.

This sensor has many pros. It offers a seamless experience, meaning you can comfortably tab on the display to unlock the device and the sensor is invisible to ensure a seamless experience to the user. The sensor can also be used for apps authentication, skipping the need to sign in to these apps with your login credentials.

The in-display sensor eliminates the requirement for a physical component on the device at the surface level, which ultimately results in a larger surface area on the device. Other pros are- it increases screen-to-body ratio- offering a great view, good progress towards the bezel-less display, etc. With all these great features, you will surely get ultra-secured experience.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V15 Pro Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Oneplus 6T Best Price of OnePlus 6T

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Best Price of Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery Huawei P30 Pro Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A80

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging OnePlus 7 Pro Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera+ 8MP Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS, 3x zoom, 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery