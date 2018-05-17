Best smartphones without Fingerprint sensor: iPhone X, Xperia R1 Plus, Vivo Y71, Nokia 1 and more

Related Articles
- OnePlus' Carl Pei believes the notch is here to stay
- OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition leaked in renders
- Lenovo Z5 leak: 4TB of storage and June launch hinted
- OnePlus 6 Vs iPhone X, Honor P20 Pro, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and more
- OnePlus 6 launched: Price, specs, features, sale, availability and more
- OnePlus 6 global launch highlights
We all know the latest trend of the mobile industry is adding a fingerprint reader embedded in the home button or on the rear panel. But there are few smartphone that still make do with the traditional way of unlocking the phone by simply using a passcode.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Best Offers on smartphones laptops and other gadgets
However, smartphones like the iPhone X has completely moved ahead of the fingerprint sensor and adopted the more advanced Facial recognition tech.
Here's a list of smartphones that are sans the fingerprint reader:
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery
Vivo Y71
Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia R1
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2620 MAh Battery
Oppo A83
Best Price of Oppo A83
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 1
Best Price of Nokia 1
Key Specs
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2150mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- 23MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing autofocus camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 2
Best Price of Nokia 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo A71 2018
Best Price of Oppo A71 2018
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 3
Best Price of Nokia 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Coolpad A1
Best Price of Coolpad A1
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) processor with Adreno 304 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
Best Price of Micromax Bharat 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory through microSD
- Android Nougat
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery