Upcoming Smartphones With Triple Rear Cameras To Expect
The year 2019 is going to be lined up with several handsets featuring triple camera setup. These handsets have been included in the list below. You can check one by one and pick the one that suits you with both budgets wise and in terms of features. Even their other features look amazing which you can't miss.
These devices' primary camera flaunts powerful resolution which will come with EIS and OIS support, offering great stabilized images and videos. The secondary sensors- first being super wide-angle camera can flaunt up to 117- degree or more field of view, ideally capturing every last person or section of a scene in its sensor, and second definitely being a telephoto lens which can generate great optical zooming effect which eventually will offer clear shots.
Some of the enlisted devices sport a dual-LED flash module at its rear. And it also supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and contrast autofocus (CAF). Their rear cameras can also record 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps, and 720p video at up to 480fps, and will also offer best slow-mo videos.
Mi 9X
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675
- Octa-core
- 64 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8MP + 13 MP Rear camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Nokia 8.1 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.22-inch IPS LCD HD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,210 pixels
- octa-core
- a 6GB RAM
- 48 MP+8MP+5MP rear camera
- 12mp front camera
- 3,700mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution
- 16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- an octa-core Kryo 485 processor having a clock speed of 2.84GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 6GB of RAM
- 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display
- 32MP + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front camera
- powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip
- octa core
- a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh
Vivo V17
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display
- octa-core processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset
- 128GB internal memory
- 48MP, 13MP and 5MP rear camera
- 16 MP front camera
- A 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A90
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.7-inch display having a full bezel-less finish
- an octa-core
- a 6GB RAM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5 Mp Rear camera
- a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery
Xiaomi Redmi X
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch
- 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear camera
- an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor
- expandable to 256GB with a microSD card
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Apple iPhone XI
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.8-inch OLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution 1,125 x 2,436 pixels
- 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- a 2.49GHz Vortex dual-core
- 4000 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S11
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4-inch that is completely bezel-less and just has a punch hole camera.
- one quad-core processors
- 8GB RAM
- 13MP, 13MP, 16MP and 5MP rear camera
- 256GB internal storage
- a 3700mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola Moto G8
Rumored Key Specs
- an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience
- 12MP + 8MP and 5MP triple primary cameras
- 13MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery