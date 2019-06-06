Upcoming Smartphones With Triple Rear Cameras To Expect Features oi-Harish Kumar

The year 2019 is going to be lined up with several handsets featuring triple camera setup. These handsets have been included in the list below. You can check one by one and pick the one that suits you with both budgets wise and in terms of features. Even their other features look amazing which you can't miss.

These devices' primary camera flaunts powerful resolution which will come with EIS and OIS support, offering great stabilized images and videos. The secondary sensors- first being super wide-angle camera can flaunt up to 117- degree or more field of view, ideally capturing every last person or section of a scene in its sensor, and second definitely being a telephoto lens which can generate great optical zooming effect which eventually will offer clear shots.

Some of the enlisted devices sport a dual-LED flash module at its rear. And it also supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and contrast autofocus (CAF). Their rear cameras can also record 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps, and 720p video at up to 480fps, and will also offer best slow-mo videos.

Mi 9X Rumored Key Specs

6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core

64 GB, 6 GB RAM

48 MP + 8MP + 13 MP Rear camera

32MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery Nokia 8.1 Plus Rumored Key Specs

a 6.22-inch IPS LCD HD display with a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,210 pixels

octa-core

a 6GB RAM

48 MP+8MP+5MP rear camera

12mp front camera

3,700mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution

16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

20MP front camera

an octa-core Kryo 485 processor having a clock speed of 2.84GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

6GB of RAM

4,100mAh Li-Po battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display

32MP + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front camera

powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip

octa core

a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh Vivo V17 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display

octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset

128GB internal memory

48MP, 13MP and 5MP rear camera

16 MP front camera

A 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A90 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.7-inch display having a full bezel-less finish

an octa-core

a 6GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 5 Mp Rear camera

a 3,700mAh Li-Polymer battery Xiaomi Redmi X Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch

48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear camera

an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor

expandable to 256GB with a microSD card

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Apple iPhone XI Rumored Key Specs

a 5.8-inch OLED display, which exhibits a screen resolution 1,125 x 2,436 pixels

12 MP + 12 MP + 12 rear camera

10MP front camera

a 2.49GHz Vortex dual-core

4000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch that is completely bezel-less and just has a punch hole camera.

one quad-core processors

8GB RAM

13MP, 13MP, 16MP and 5MP rear camera

256GB internal storage

a 3700mAh Li-ion battery Motorola Moto G8 Rumored Key Specs

an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution for a good quality visual experience

12MP + 8MP and 5MP triple primary cameras

13MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery