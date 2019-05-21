Just In
- 17 min ago Astronomers determine Planet Nine orbit; could be hiding beyond Kuiper Belt
- 32 min ago Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) get up to Rs 8,000 price drop
- 1 hr ago Honor 20 Gradient White color option surfaces online
- 1 hr ago Infinix S4 First Impression: AI cameras, big battery on a budget
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Bhringraj Oil: Benefits For Hair & How To Use
- Movies Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Approached To Host MTV’s Ace Of Space 2?
- Sports World Cup flashbacks: When Kapil's Devils changed the course of cricket in India with the 1983 triumph
- Automobiles Suzuki Confirms Gixxer 250 Naked Roadster Launch — Coming Diwali 2019
- Finance Govt Deducts Prices On 9 Anti-Cancer Drugs By Cutting Trade Margins
- News Major fire breaks at commercial hub in Thiruvananthapuram
- Education Goa Board SSC Result 2019: 92.47% Students Passed
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Best smartphones with 48MP rear camera available under Rs. 25,000
The makers have been upgrading the camera aspect of several OEMs with the optimal design. And recently, due to the inclusion of a 48MP sensor by several OEM makers- users now find an attractive reason for buying the handsets. Look at the below for some best phones sporting this spec under a price category of Rs. 25K.
These handset's excellent rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP and another secondary lens offers amazing photography experience. Their great camera setup even captures vibrant and elegant pictures in low light areas with exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine ad image stabilization mode and super night mode.
Another important aspect of these smartphones is the selfie snapper which works really great. And together with the rear part, the setup will provide the coolest photogenic looking photographs. Other features of these devices also look equally important to consider.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell displa
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of Oppo F11 PRO
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Best Price of Redmi Note 7s
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
OPPO F11
Best Price of Oppo F11
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery