ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best smartphones with 48MP rear camera available under Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    The makers have been upgrading the camera aspect of several OEMs with the optimal design. And recently, due to the inclusion of a 48MP sensor by several OEM makers- users now find an attractive reason for buying the handsets. Look at the below for some best phones sporting this spec under a price category of Rs. 25K.

    Best smartphones with 48MP rear camera available under Rs. 25,000

     

    These handset's excellent rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP and another secondary lens offers amazing photography experience. Their great camera setup even captures vibrant and elegant pictures in low light areas with exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine ad image stabilization mode and super night mode.

    Another important aspect of these smartphones is the selfie snapper which works really great. And together with the rear part, the setup will provide the coolest photogenic looking photographs. Other features of these devices also look equally important to consider.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Best Price of Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell displa
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    OPPO F11 Pro
     

    OPPO F11 Pro

    Best Price of Oppo F11 PRO
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Best Price of Redmi Note 7s
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4

    OPPO F11

    Best Price of Oppo F11
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4020mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue