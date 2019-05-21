Best smartphones with 48MP rear camera available under Rs. 25,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The makers have been upgrading the camera aspect of several OEMs with the optimal design. And recently, due to the inclusion of a 48MP sensor by several OEM makers- users now find an attractive reason for buying the handsets. Look at the below for some best phones sporting this spec under a price category of Rs. 25K.

These handset's excellent rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP and another secondary lens offers amazing photography experience. Their great camera setup even captures vibrant and elegant pictures in low light areas with exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine ad image stabilization mode and super night mode.

Another important aspect of these smartphones is the selfie snapper which works really great. And together with the rear part, the setup will provide the coolest photogenic looking photographs. Other features of these devices also look equally important to consider.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell displa

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Splash proof (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery