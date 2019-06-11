Upcoming Budget Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon

ENGLISH

    The OEM makers nowadays have been greatly entertaining an idea to produce budget-friendly devices in innumerable numbers, to let every single user experience innovation. You can find a couple of subtle functions now in low-budget phones. Look out for amazing features in some more upcoming budget phones below.

    Some of the new phones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset, the pop-up selfie camera on the front, AI-based triple rear cameras with great features, and FHD+ AMOLED notch less display. These low-end devices surprisingly pack a massive backup which will get refueled in quicker time with fast charging technology.

    The enlisted budget handsets will also sport Bluetooth 5 technology which will offer you with a more advanced connectivity option which looks incredible at such low-priced handsets. They also come equipped with Pie OS, while a few handsets also have an option to get upgraded with Q update in the future. So, prepare for the best ride with these devices.

    Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • Octa-core
    • 128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
    • Triple rear camera (48MP+8MP+8MP)
    • Non-removable Li-Po 3600 mAh battery

    Motorola Moto E6

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 (28 nm)
    • Octa-core
    • 13 MP Camera
    • 8MP Front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

    Xiaomi Poco F2
     

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
    • 16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • octa-core Kryo 485 processor
    • 4,100mAh Li-Po battery

    LG W10

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.22-inch bezel-less display having a waterdrop notch
    • 13MP, 5MP and 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, where two quad-core processors
    • as 2.1GHz Cortex A73 and 2GHz Cortex A53
    • 3GB RAM
    • 4000 mAh battery

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch display of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution
    • 48MP and 2MP dual primary cameras
    • 32MP front lens
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip
    • an octa-core processor functions at 2.2GHz
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expanded up to 256GB
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Reliance Jio Phone 3

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5-inch IPS LCD display that gives an HD resolution with a pixel density of 294 PPI
    • a quad-core processor having a clock speed of 1.4GHz
    • a 5MP rear lens
    • a 5MP front camera
    • inbuilt storage of 64GB
    • a 2,800mAh capacity

    Xiaomi Redmi X

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch
    • an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • 48MP, 13MP, 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
    • an octa-core processor setup (a 2 GHz dual-core Kryo 460 and a 1.7 GHz hexa-core Kryo 460)
    • 4GB RAM
    • 20MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Realme X Pro

    Rumored Key Specs
    a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display
    a 48MP and 5MP rear camera
    a 25MP front camera
    a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship
    a capacity of 4,000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7A

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display
    • a 1.95GHz octa-core processor
    • a 2GB RAM
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chip
    • a 13MP rear lens
    • a 8MP front camera
    • powered by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Xiaomi Mi Max 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 7.2-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11
    • Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
    • 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5800 mAh battery

    Vivo Y5

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,544 pixels
    • 13MP, 2MP and 8MP lenses
    • 64GB inbuilt storage
    • an octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz
    • powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Moto G8

    Rumored Key Specs

    • an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution
    • 20MP, 8MP and 5MP triple primary cameras
    • 13MP Front camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip
    • a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display
    • 13MP and 5MP lenses
    • a 32MP front camera
    • Kryo 260 quad-core processors with 2.2GHz and 1.84GHz
    • a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Realme 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a bezel-less full HD display of 6.3-inch
    • an internal storage of 64GB
    • expanded further by up to 256GB
    • 16MP and 5MP rear camera
    • 4GB RAM
    • a 4,400mAh Li-ion battery

    Vivo Y3

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display
    • powered by two Cortex A53 octa-core processors
    • a 4GB RAM
    • a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • a 16MP front camera
    • a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery

    Motorola One Action

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2520 px Display with Punch Hole
    • Android 9 Pie OS
    • Octa Core CPU and the ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 48 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear & 25 MP Front Camera
    • 3500 mAh Non-Rem Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
