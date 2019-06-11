Upcoming Budget Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon Features oi-Harish Kumar

The OEM makers nowadays have been greatly entertaining an idea to produce budget-friendly devices in innumerable numbers, to let every single user experience innovation. You can find a couple of subtle functions now in low-budget phones. Look out for amazing features in some more upcoming budget phones below.

Some of the new phones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset, the pop-up selfie camera on the front, AI-based triple rear cameras with great features, and FHD+ AMOLED notch less display. These low-end devices surprisingly pack a massive backup which will get refueled in quicker time with fast charging technology.

The enlisted budget handsets will also sport Bluetooth 5 technology which will offer you with a more advanced connectivity option which looks incredible at such low-priced handsets. They also come equipped with Pie OS, while a few handsets also have an option to get upgraded with Q update in the future. So, prepare for the best ride with these devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Rumored Key Specs

6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core

128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM

Triple rear camera (48MP+8MP+8MP)

Non-removable Li-Po 3600 mAh battery Motorola Moto E6 Rumored Key Specs

5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 (28 nm)

Octa-core

13 MP Camera

8MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI

16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

20MP front camera

octa-core Kryo 485 processor

4,100mAh Li-Po battery LG W10 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.22-inch bezel-less display having a waterdrop notch

13MP, 5MP and 2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, where two quad-core processors

as 2.1GHz Cortex A73 and 2GHz Cortex A53

3GB RAM

4000 mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A3 Rumored Key Specs

6.3-inch display of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution

48MP and 2MP dual primary cameras

32MP front lens

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip

an octa-core processor functions at 2.2GHz

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expanded up to 256GB

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Reliance Jio Phone 3 Rumored Key Specs

a 5-inch IPS LCD display that gives an HD resolution with a pixel density of 294 PPI

a quad-core processor having a clock speed of 1.4GHz

a 5MP rear lens

a 5MP front camera

inbuilt storage of 64GB

a 2,800mAh capacity Xiaomi Redmi X Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch

an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

48MP, 13MP, 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels

an octa-core processor setup (a 2 GHz dual-core Kryo 460 and a 1.7 GHz hexa-core Kryo 460)

4GB RAM

20MP + 5MP rear camera

20MP front camera

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Realme X Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display

a 48MP and 5MP rear camera

a 25MP front camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship

a capacity of 4,000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 7A Rumored Key Specs

a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display

a 1.95GHz octa-core processor

a 2GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chip

a 13MP rear lens

a 8MP front camera

powered by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Rumored Key Specs

a 7.2-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM

48 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 5800 mAh battery Vivo Y5 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,544 pixels

13MP, 2MP and 8MP lenses

64GB inbuilt storage

an octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz

powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery Moto G8 Rumored Key Specs

an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution

20MP, 8MP and 5MP triple primary cameras

13MP Front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite Rumored Key Specs

a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display

13MP and 5MP lenses

a 32MP front camera

Kryo 260 quad-core processors with 2.2GHz and 1.84GHz

a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Realme 4 Rumored Key Specs

a bezel-less full HD display of 6.3-inch

an internal storage of 64GB

expanded further by up to 256GB

16MP and 5MP rear camera

4GB RAM

a 4,400mAh Li-ion battery Vivo Y3 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display

powered by two Cortex A53 octa-core processors

a 4GB RAM

a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

a 16MP front camera

a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery Motorola One Action Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches, 1080 x 2520 px Display with Punch Hole

Android 9 Pie OS

Octa Core CPU and the ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

48 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear & 25 MP Front Camera

3500 mAh Non-Rem Battery