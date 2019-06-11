Just In
Upcoming Budget Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon
The OEM makers nowadays have been greatly entertaining an idea to produce budget-friendly devices in innumerable numbers, to let every single user experience innovation. You can find a couple of subtle functions now in low-budget phones. Look out for amazing features in some more upcoming budget phones below.
Some of the new phones will be powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset, the pop-up selfie camera on the front, AI-based triple rear cameras with great features, and FHD+ AMOLED notch less display. These low-end devices surprisingly pack a massive backup which will get refueled in quicker time with fast charging technology.
The enlisted budget handsets will also sport Bluetooth 5 technology which will offer you with a more advanced connectivity option which looks incredible at such low-priced handsets. They also come equipped with Pie OS, while a few handsets also have an option to get upgraded with Q update in the future. So, prepare for the best ride with these devices.
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core
- 128 GB, 4 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
- Triple rear camera (48MP+8MP+8MP)
- Non-removable Li-Po 3600 mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6
Rumored Key Specs
- 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 (28 nm)
- Octa-core
- 13 MP Camera
- 8MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
- 16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- octa-core Kryo 485 processor
- 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
LG W10
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.22-inch bezel-less display having a waterdrop notch
- 13MP, 5MP and 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, where two quad-core processors
- as 2.1GHz Cortex A73 and 2GHz Cortex A53
- 3GB RAM
- 4000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3-inch display of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution
- 48MP and 2MP dual primary cameras
- 32MP front lens
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip
- an octa-core processor functions at 2.2GHz
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expanded up to 256GB
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Reliance Jio Phone 3
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5-inch IPS LCD display that gives an HD resolution with a pixel density of 294 PPI
- a quad-core processor having a clock speed of 1.4GHz
- a 5MP rear lens
- a 5MP front camera
- inbuilt storage of 64GB
- a 2,800mAh capacity
Xiaomi Redmi X
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display with water drop notch
- an octa-core (2.84GHz single-core, Kryo 485 + 2.42GHz tri-core, Kryo 485 + 1.8GHz quad-core) processor
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 48MP, 13MP, 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels
- an octa-core processor setup (a 2 GHz dual-core Kryo 460 and a 1.7 GHz hexa-core Kryo 460)
- 4GB RAM
- 20MP + 5MP rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Realme X Pro
Rumored Key Specs
a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display
a 48MP and 5MP rear camera
a 25MP front camera
a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 flagship
a capacity of 4,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display
- a 1.95GHz octa-core processor
- a 2GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chip
- a 13MP rear lens
- a 8MP front camera
- powered by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 4
Rumored Key Specs
- a 7.2-inch IPS LCD bezel-less display
- Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
- 128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4/6 GB RAM
- 48 MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 5800 mAh battery
Vivo Y5
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display, which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1,544 pixels
- 13MP, 2MP and 8MP lenses
- 64GB inbuilt storage
- an octa-core processor running at 2.3GHz
- powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
Moto G8
Rumored Key Specs
- an IPS LCD 6.2-inch display of 1,080 x 2,310 pixels screen resolution
- 20MP, 8MP and 5MP triple primary cameras
- 13MP Front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chip
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display
- 13MP and 5MP lenses
- a 32MP front camera
- Kryo 260 quad-core processors with 2.2GHz and 1.84GHz
- a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Realme 4
Rumored Key Specs
- a bezel-less full HD display of 6.3-inch
- an internal storage of 64GB
- expanded further by up to 256GB
- 16MP and 5MP rear camera
- 4GB RAM
- a 4,400mAh Li-ion battery
Vivo Y3
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display
- powered by two Cortex A53 octa-core processors
- a 4GB RAM
- a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- a 16MP front camera
- a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola One Action
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2520 px Display with Punch Hole
- Android 9 Pie OS
- Octa Core CPU and the ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 48 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear & 25 MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Non-Rem Battery