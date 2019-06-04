Buying Guide - Best Smartphones With USB Type-C Port Under Rs 20,000 In June 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Type-C charging port has so many importance which makes charging a lot easier than the ones which users always felt disappointment about. There have been so many smartphones to come up with this aspect. And the trend is such that even budget smartphones are bestowed upon with it. Check out some enlisted phones under Rs. 10K below.

This charging aspect comes with several pros. It's small in size which makes it much easy to use. This is reversible, meaning you can use it both ways. The port is fast and can transfer data with up to 10 gigabits per second speed. It is extremely fast than other traditional USB ports. The USB C-Type connectors can output around to 100 watts of power which is enough to power your devices.

By using Type-C port, users can also be able to connect with devices which don't even sport this spec. Since it is small in size, it is also very easy to carry and plug into the devices. Overall, this type of charging technique will be your best companion.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo K9 Best Price of Lenovo K9

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery Panasonic Eluga X1 Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1

Key Specs

6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Face Unlock

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3000mAh Battery Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7 Inch FHD+ Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery Nokia 6 2018 Best Price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

3000mAh Battery Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1um pixel size

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Sony Xperia R1 Plus Best Price of Xperia A1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

WiFi/GPS

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

2620 MAh Battery