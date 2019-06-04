Just In
- 8 hrs ago Amazfit Verge 2 Launched Confirmed On June 11 – Qualcomm SoC, e-SIM support And More
- 11 hrs ago Global Smartphone Shipments May Decline 3.1% in 2019
- 11 hrs ago Apple iOS 13 Brings Smarter Ways to Amplify iPhone's Battery Life
- 12 hrs ago Huawei Maimang 8 Launch With Triple Rear Camera, Android Pie – Pice, Key Features & More
Don't Miss
- Sports Portugal 3 Switzerland 1: Sensational Ronaldo fires hosts into Nations League final
- News Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena lawmakers to visit Ayodhya before Parliament session
- Movies Bharat Box Office Collection First Day: Salman Khan Witnesses A Bumper Opening
- Lifestyle From Katrina To Janhvi: Who Wore What For The Special Screening Of ‘Bharat’?
- Automobiles MG eZS Production Begins In India: MG Motor India Releases Video Of First Car
- Education TS EAMCET Results 2019 Will Be Declared In This Week
- Travel Sarchu - A Congenial Stopover Surrounded By Exceptional Beauty
- Finance 10 Dead Celebrities That Still Make Millions
Buying Guide - Best Smartphones With USB Type-C Port Under Rs 20,000 In June 2019
Type-C charging port has so many importance which makes charging a lot easier than the ones which users always felt disappointment about. There have been so many smartphones to come up with this aspect. And the trend is such that even budget smartphones are bestowed upon with it. Check out some enlisted phones under Rs. 10K below.
This charging aspect comes with several pros. It's small in size which makes it much easy to use. This is reversible, meaning you can use it both ways. The port is fast and can transfer data with up to 10 gigabits per second speed. It is extremely fast than other traditional USB ports. The USB C-Type connectors can output around to 100 watts of power which is enough to power your devices.
By using Type-C port, users can also be able to connect with devices which don't even sport this spec. Since it is small in size, it is also very easy to carry and plug into the devices. Overall, this type of charging technique will be your best companion.
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo K9
Best Price of Lenovo K9
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga X1
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2GHz P60 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Face Unlock
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3000mAh Battery
Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Nokia 6 2018
Best Price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1um pixel size
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Xperia A1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Auto Focus Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- WiFi/GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 2620 MAh Battery