Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launched With Snapdragon 855 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Qualcomm has finally launched its new processor as Snapdragon 855, which on a large scale is being incorporated by several OEMs. Undoubtedly, this processor comes with advanced features. Some of which have been mentioned in the list below which shortly or a few days later are expected to launch.

The SoC comes laden with several advantages. It easily supports 5G connectivity, making your browsing the fastest ever. It is based on 7nm technology, meaning the performance and power efficiency of a device is going to be highly improved. Even the GPU coupled with such an SoC gets boosted, offering up to 20% faster performance.

The Snapdragon 855 chipset serves much stronger foothold for AI, meaning this processor holding device's AI is going to be three times faster. It can comfortably support 48MP sensor of a single camera or can sit with dual cameras of 24MP, and based on this processor HDR 10 4K video recording with portrait mode becomes a much easier task.

Galaxy Note 10 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

16MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera

10MP Front Camera

octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.7GHz and an Exynos 9

Li-ion battery with a capacity of 4,170mAh Google Pixel 4 XL Rumored Key Specs

a 6.5-inch OLED display having a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels

an octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.84Ghz

13MP + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery ROG phone 2 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.24-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 387 PPI

a 16MP, 8MP and 5MP rear camera

a 16MP Front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

8GB RAM

a Li-Po battery having a capacity of 4,500mAh Google Pixel 4 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch screen, which has an OLED display having 1,440 x 2,960 pixels screen resolution

a 128GB of internal space

a Kryo 485 octa-core processor

13MP and 5MP rear camera

a 3,400mAh Li-ion battery Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI

a triple rear setup having 16MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses

a 20MP front camera

an octa-core Kryo 485 processor having a clock speed of 2.84GHz and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

6GB RAM

a massive 4,100mAh Li-Po battery Vivo Apex 2019 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.39-inch AMELED display

octa-core CPU

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

a 12GB RAM

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Rumored Key Specs

6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core

512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

12MP + 12MP + 16 MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery Realme X Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display having a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

a 48MP and 5MP rear camera

a 25MP front lens

a 6GB RAM

Li-ion battery gets a capacity of 4,000mAh