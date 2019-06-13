ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launched With Snapdragon 855

    By
    |

    Qualcomm has finally launched its new processor as Snapdragon 855, which on a large scale is being incorporated by several OEMs. Undoubtedly, this processor comes with advanced features. Some of which have been mentioned in the list below which shortly or a few days later are expected to launch.

    Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launched With Snapdragon 855

     

    The SoC comes laden with several advantages. It easily supports 5G connectivity, making your browsing the fastest ever. It is based on 7nm technology, meaning the performance and power efficiency of a device is going to be highly improved. Even the GPU coupled with such an SoC gets boosted, offering up to 20% faster performance.

    The Snapdragon 855 chipset serves much stronger foothold for AI, meaning this processor holding device's AI is going to be three times faster. It can comfortably support 48MP sensor of a single camera or can sit with dual cameras of 24MP, and based on this processor HDR 10 4K video recording with portrait mode becomes a much easier task.

    Galaxy Note 10

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display
    • 16MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.7GHz and an Exynos 9
    • Li-ion battery with a capacity of 4,170mAh

    Google Pixel 4 XL

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.5-inch OLED display having a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels
    • an octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.84Ghz
    • 13MP + 5MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

    ROG phone 2
     

    ROG phone 2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.24-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 387 PPI
    • a 16MP, 8MP and 5MP rear camera
    • a 16MP Front camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • 8GB RAM
    • a Li-Po battery having a capacity of 4,500mAh

    Google Pixel 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch screen, which has an OLED display having 1,440 x 2,960 pixels screen resolution
    • a 128GB of internal space
    • a Kryo 485 octa-core processor
    • 13MP and 5MP rear camera
    • a 3,400mAh Li-ion battery

    Poco F2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
    • a triple rear setup having 16MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses
    • a 20MP front camera
    • an octa-core Kryo 485 processor having a clock speed of 2.84GHz and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • 6GB RAM
    • a massive 4,100mAh Li-Po battery

    Vivo Apex 2019

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.39-inch AMELED display
    • octa-core CPU
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
    • a 12GB RAM
    • a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • Octa-core
    • 512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16 MP Rear camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery

    Realme X Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display having a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
    • a 48MP and 5MP rear camera
    • a 25MP front lens
    • a 6GB RAM
    • Li-ion battery gets a capacity of 4,000mAh

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue