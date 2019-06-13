Just In
Upcoming Smartphones To Be Launched With Snapdragon 855
Qualcomm has finally launched its new processor as Snapdragon 855, which on a large scale is being incorporated by several OEMs. Undoubtedly, this processor comes with advanced features. Some of which have been mentioned in the list below which shortly or a few days later are expected to launch.
The SoC comes laden with several advantages. It easily supports 5G connectivity, making your browsing the fastest ever. It is based on 7nm technology, meaning the performance and power efficiency of a device is going to be highly improved. Even the GPU coupled with such an SoC gets boosted, offering up to 20% faster performance.
The Snapdragon 855 chipset serves much stronger foothold for AI, meaning this processor holding device's AI is going to be three times faster. It can comfortably support 48MP sensor of a single camera or can sit with dual cameras of 24MP, and based on this processor HDR 10 4K video recording with portrait mode becomes a much easier task.
Galaxy Note 10
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display
- 16MP + 12MP + 12MP rear camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.7GHz and an Exynos 9
- Li-ion battery with a capacity of 4,170mAh
Google Pixel 4 XL
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch OLED display having a screen resolution of 1,440 x 2,960 pixels
- an octa-core processor having a clock speed of 2.84Ghz
- 13MP + 5MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
ROG phone 2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.24-inch AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels and a density of 387 PPI
- a 16MP, 8MP and 5MP rear camera
- a 16MP Front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- a Li-Po battery having a capacity of 4,500mAh
Google Pixel 4
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch screen, which has an OLED display having 1,440 x 2,960 pixels screen resolution
- a 128GB of internal space
- a Kryo 485 octa-core processor
- 13MP and 5MP rear camera
- a 3,400mAh Li-ion battery
Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- a large 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 409 PPI
- a triple rear setup having 16MP + 8MP + 5MP lenses
- a 20MP front camera
- an octa-core Kryo 485 processor having a clock speed of 2.84GHz and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- 6GB RAM
- a massive 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
Vivo Apex 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch AMELED display
- octa-core CPU
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset
- a 12GB RAM
- a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core
- 512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16 MP Rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery
Realme X Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display having a display resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
- a 48MP and 5MP rear camera
- a 25MP front lens
- a 6GB RAM
- Li-ion battery gets a capacity of 4,000mAh