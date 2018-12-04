Top smartphones with Snapdragon 625 SoC to buy in India right now

The entire multitasking on a phones mainly depends on its type of a chipset. Users often like to go for smartphones which are powered by robust processors. The processors designed by Qualcomm are not only user friendly but also acquire some amazing features. Considering the rigorous demands of the users, we have introduced a list of few top smartphones which are powered with Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 mobile platform uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. With features like support for full HD (1080p), integrated X9 LTE, and Qualcomm Adreno 506 PC-class graphics, this processor is designed to provide fast connectivity, vibrant displays, and performance that's both powerful and efficient.

This processor also supports Qualcomm Quick Charging 3.0 which makes this chip even more attractive and user-friendly. The Snapdragon 625 also offers less heating and enables more battery life without affecting the performance.

The processor looks a bit inferior when compared to Kirin 659. The Kirin 659 can handle higher graphics apps/games easily and smoothly as compared to the Snapdragon 625 chipset. Secondly, Kirin 659 has higher potential for performance, whereas Snapdragon 625 offers the user energy-efficiency and design flexibility to the smartphone manufacturers.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 64GB



5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB



5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL



5.2 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display

1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

2650mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5



5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro



5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery

Mi Max 2



6.44 Inch Full HD IPS Display

Snapdragon 625 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB Storage

12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Hybrid Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

IR Sensor

5300mAh Battery

Motorola Moto G5 Plus



5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Lenovo P2 3GB RAM



5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging