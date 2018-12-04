Top smartphones with Snapdragon 625 SoC to buy in India right now

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The entire multitasking on a phones mainly depends on its type of a chipset. Users often like to go for smartphones which are powered by robust processors. The processors designed by Qualcomm are not only user friendly but also acquire some amazing features. Considering the rigorous demands of the users, we have introduced a list of few top smartphones which are powered with Snapdragon 625 processor.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 mobile platform uses leading-edge 14 nm technology to power premium experiences in high-tier smartphones without draining the battery. With features like support for full HD (1080p), integrated X9 LTE, and Qualcomm Adreno 506 PC-class graphics, this processor is designed to provide fast connectivity, vibrant displays, and performance that's both powerful and efficient.
This processor also supports Qualcomm Quick Charging 3.0 which makes this chip even more attractive and user-friendly. The Snapdragon 625 also offers less heating and enables more battery life without affecting the performance.
The processor looks a bit inferior when compared to Kirin 659. The Kirin 659 can handle higher graphics apps/games easily and smoothly as compared to the Snapdragon 625 chipset. Secondly, Kirin 659 has higher potential for performance, whereas Snapdragon 625 offers the user energy-efficiency and design flexibility to the smartphone manufacturers.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro 64GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch 1080p IPS+ LCD Display
- 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2650mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Best Price of Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 24MP + 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery
Mi Max 2
Best Price of Mi Max 2
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch Full HD IPS Display
- Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB Storage
- 12 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- USB Type-C
- IR Sensor
- 5300mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Lenovo P2 3GB RAM
Best Price of Lenovo P2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5100mAh built-in battery with fast charging