December buying guide: Best mid-range dual rear camera smartphones to buy in India this month

As per December's best buying guide plan, users can have some mid-range dual rear camera smartphones. These devices are being mentioned as of a list below. You can check for their detailed features and purchase accordingly. These mid-range devices are also available with some excellent offers, and discounts.

Talking about their features. These devices feature AI smarts to automatically tune the image. Using AI, the camera offers a lot of fun features to play around with and a great automatic mode.

Some devices offer excellent EIS for videos, night mode features which can generate brighter images even in low light condition, bothie feature- that is, taking snaps that include shots from both the front and rear camera simultaneously, dual AF and AI scene recognition that can identify 22 different categories and over 500 scenes, and many more.

These devices also come with additional digital camera options in taking pictures like a professional are the HDR, Panorama and many extras. There are some more amazing camera and other important features which you will find in these handsets.

Realme U1

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Vivo V9



6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro



6.26-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery Realme 2 Pro



6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery OPPO A3s



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1



5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

5000 mAh Battery Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

Key Specs 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Panasonic Eluga Z1



6.19-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon Trail Pro glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Eluga Z1: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, Eluga Z1 Pro: 4GB RAM and 64GB,

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On8 2018



6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Lenovo K9



5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash, secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery Motorola Moto X4



5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging