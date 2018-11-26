Buying guide: Best 4GB RAM smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 18,000

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
As per this week's buying guide, we introduce before you a list of some best devices under a price range of Rs. 18,000. These devices come with 4GB RAM configuration which lets your gaming an easier task.
Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. These devices are also coming with some other key features which will really leave you delighted.
From the list you can see several handsets that come with best featured dual rear cameras, crisp and immersive screens, powerful chipset, snappy OS, and more. While there are few other devices that come with several other key features which include- presence of AI CPU which identifies your face in just 0.1 second, and offer good battery backup.
With couple more devices, you are going to experience some unique features like dual-lens selfie camera that captures appealing selfies, VOOC charging technology that offers very fast charging etc.
Realme 2 Pro
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor 8X
Best Price of Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J8
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Best Price of Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6)
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OPPO F9
Best Price of OPPO F9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO A5
Best Price of OPPO A5
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 2 64GB
Best Price of Realme 2 64GB
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
OPPO A7
Best Price of OPPO A7
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Vivo Y95
Best Price of Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 MAh battery
Honor 9N 128GB
Best Price of Honor N9
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging