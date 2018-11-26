Paytm Mall deals of the day: Heavy discounts on iPhone Xs, Pixel 3, Galaxy S9, Honor 10 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Following footsteps of several E-commerce platforms, Paytm too has been into limelight with its yet another efficient sale scheme. As per the Paytm Mall deals, you can avail some of the devices with heavy discounts. It also offers few other exciting bids which can make your purchasing beneficial.
Some of the bids catered by Paytm Mall are up to Rs. 10,000 cashback, great exchange offers, no cost EMI, excellent cashback offers, and more. The devices come along with few amazing coupons which can offer few prizes, making your sale to be excellent.
The portal provides mobile protection plan under which your mobile is protected against screen damages and liquid damage for just Rs. 599. On its shopping platform, you can see some trending deals which comprises- Samsung Galaxy J6, iPhone X, Google Pixel 3. From the portal, you can also avail few feature phones at their much reduced price point respectively.
Apple iPhone XS Max (Offer: Use Promocode IPH12000 To Get Rs. 12000 Cashback*)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Google Pixel 3 (Offer: Use Promocode A9K And Get Rs 9000 Cashback.)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM |
- 13.97 cm (5.5 inch) FHD+ Display
- 12.2MP Rear Camera | 8MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- 2915 mAh Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit Processor
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Offer: Use Promocode A9K And Get Rs 9000 Cashback. )
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+12 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP front camera
- Display: 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with 2960x1440 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 256GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8 Oreo operating system with 2.7GHz Exynos 9810 octa core processor
- Battery: 3500 mAH lithium ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Offer: Use Promocode NOTE9 To Get Flat Rs. 6000 Cashback*)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 512 GB
- 12MP + 12MP
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
Apple iPhone XR (Offer: Use Promocode IPH5000 To Get Rs. 5000 Cashback*.)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 12MP rear camera | 7MP front facing camera
- 6.1-inch display with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 3GB RAM | 64GB storage | Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic quad core processor
- 2716mAH lithium-ion battery
Sony Xperia XZ Premium (Offer: Use Promocode MOBFESTIVE10 To Get 10% Cashback* )
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 13.97 cm (5.5 inch) Display
- 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 19MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Processor
- 3230 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 (Offer: Use Promocode SAMSUNG3000 To Get Rs. 3000 Cashback*.)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch FHD+ super AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution, 410 ppi pixel density and 16M color support
- 24MP+ 5MP + 10MP +8MP rear camera with auto focus, rear LED flash, digital zoom up to 10x, optical zoom up to 2x and 24MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB
- Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with 2.2GHz + 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa core processor
- 3720mAH lithium-ion battery
21% off on Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Honor 10 (Offer: Use Promocode MOBFESTIVE15 To Get 15% Cashback*)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone Xs (Offer: Use Promocode IPH12000 To Get Rs. 12000 Cashback*.)
Buy This offer on Paytm Mall
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji