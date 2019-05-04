TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Budget smartphones with powerful Snapdragon chipsets to buy in 2019
It becomes a great deal when you get a budget phone with every essential requirement. If these preceding words still seem to be a mirage to you, you can henceforth get rid of such a situation- by looking at the list below, which comprises some best picked budget-friendly devices that you can proudly look forward to purchasing in 2019.
The common and most amazing feature of these phones is the use of a powerful Snapdragon processor. Some devices in the list are powered by Snapdragon 632, which is 14nm based chipset and offers 40% faster performance than its predecessor.
Even Snapdragon 636 being incorporated by a couple of devices looks as promising as that of a Snapdragon 632. While the list has a one or two phones which make use of Snapdragon 625- and this SoC looks slightly inferior to the above-mentioned processors, but overall it will satiate you with the performance.
Other features which you can also consider before buying them are P2i water-repellent coating, massive backup with turbo power or other fast charging technology, front and rear camera with AI detection capability, 80-degree field of view and EIS for video stabilization, and more.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto G7
Best Price of Moto G7
Key Specs
- 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging
Motorola One
Best Price of Motorola One
Key Specs
- 5.9 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3000mAh Battery With TurboPower Fast Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery