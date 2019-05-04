Budget smartphones with powerful Snapdragon chipsets to buy in 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

It becomes a great deal when you get a budget phone with every essential requirement. If these preceding words still seem to be a mirage to you, you can henceforth get rid of such a situation- by looking at the list below, which comprises some best picked budget-friendly devices that you can proudly look forward to purchasing in 2019.

The common and most amazing feature of these phones is the use of a powerful Snapdragon processor. Some devices in the list are powered by Snapdragon 632, which is 14nm based chipset and offers 40% faster performance than its predecessor.

Even Snapdragon 636 being incorporated by a couple of devices looks as promising as that of a Snapdragon 632. While the list has a one or two phones which make use of Snapdragon 625- and this SoC looks slightly inferior to the above-mentioned processors, but overall it will satiate you with the performance.

Other features which you can also consider before buying them are P2i water-repellent coating, massive backup with turbo power or other fast charging technology, front and rear camera with AI detection capability, 80-degree field of view and EIS for video stabilization, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Best Price of Redmi Y3

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs

6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Motorola Moto G7 Best Price of Moto G7

Key Specs

6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging

Motorola One

Key Specs

5.9 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Bluetooth

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3000mAh Battery With TurboPower Fast Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery