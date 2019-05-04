ENGLISH

    Budget smartphones with powerful Snapdragon chipsets to buy in 2019

    By
    |

    It becomes a great deal when you get a budget phone with every essential requirement. If these preceding words still seem to be a mirage to you, you can henceforth get rid of such a situation- by looking at the list below, which comprises some best picked budget-friendly devices that you can proudly look forward to purchasing in 2019.

    Budget smartphones with powerful Snapdragon chipsets to buy in 2019

     

    The common and most amazing feature of these phones is the use of a powerful Snapdragon processor. Some devices in the list are powered by Snapdragon 632, which is 14nm based chipset and offers 40% faster performance than its predecessor.

    Even Snapdragon 636 being incorporated by a couple of devices looks as promising as that of a Snapdragon 632. While the list has a one or two phones which make use of Snapdragon 625- and this SoC looks slightly inferior to the above-mentioned processors, but overall it will satiate you with the performance.

    Other features which you can also consider before buying them are P2i water-repellent coating, massive backup with turbo power or other fast charging technology, front and rear camera with AI detection capability, 80-degree field of view and EIS for video stabilization, and more.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Motorola Moto G7

    Key Specs

    • 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Water-repellent P2i coating
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charging

    Motorola One

    Key Specs

    • 5.9 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Bluetooth
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • 3000mAh Battery With TurboPower Fast Charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
