Best 8GB RAM smartphones to buy in India right now
Just imagine what all possible things you can do with an 8GB configured smartphone. The entire moment seems to be breathtaking- as everything thing on your device can be an ultra-seamless go. Especially, gaming can be the best of the best experience ever. Considerably, such a spec now is only being incorporated by some high-end devices. And to your surprising part, we have mentioned them in the list below.
This massively designed 8GB RAM works in great pairing with the enlisted devices' robust chipset, which won't get sluggish even for a second. Other best part is you can run almost all the apps of your device in the background, and simultaneously use them without facing any lag.
Even streaming videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and other media services become a much more comfortable experience. The games which nowadays are getting launched are so sophisticated that these need an efficiently enabled device to be played on, which becomes an easy go with 8GB setup.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Best Price of Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
Best Price of Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Realme 2 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
OPPO R17 Pro
Best Price of OPPO R17 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM
Best Price of OnePlus 6T
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera andsecondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone
Best Price of Asus ROG Phone
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO R17
Best Price of OPPO R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Xiaomi Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor View 20 256GB
Best Price of Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery