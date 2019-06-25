ENGLISH

    Best 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 30,000

    By
    |

    The buying guide as of a list mentioned below comes with some of the best-featured handsets under just Rs. 30,000. One greater aspect of these enlisted phones is the onboard installation of 8GB RAM module. With these gigantic and aggressively in-built RAM modules, your gaming hunger gets to serve with the greatest ease.

    Best 8GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 30,000

     

    This incredibly and hugely designed 8GB RAM devices operate in amazing pairing with the enlisted devices' powerful chipset, which won't get sluggish even for a second. Other best part is you can run almost all the apps of your device in the background, and simultaneously use them without facing any lag. These sub Rs. 30K handsets also come with a few more incredible features.

    With such an 8GB RAM streaming videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and other media services become a much more comfortable experience. So prepare yourself with the best ride with all these mentioned smartphones which under Rs. 30,000 will offer the best experience.

    Realme 2 Pro 128GB

    Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh built-in battery

    Nubia Red Magic 3
     

    Nubia Red Magic 3

    Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camer
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

    OPPO R17 Pro

    Best Price of OPPO R17 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery

    OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM

    Best Price of OnePlus 6T 8GB RAM
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Xiaomi Poco F1 256GB

    Best Price of Poco F1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    OPPO R17

    Best Price of OPPO R17
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
