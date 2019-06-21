Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Shameful: Pakistani fan harasses Sarfaraz Ahmed in front of his son, calls him a pig - Watch
- News Happy Birthday Amrish Puri: Google honors India's most loved villain
- Movies Kabir Singh Box Office Collection First Day: It's A Happy Friday For Shahid Kapoor
- Finance GST Council Extends Deadline To File Annual Returns By 2 Months
- Automobiles Aprilia Plans To Add Bluetooth Connectivity To Its Scooter Fleet
- Lifestyle Of Patterns And Distressed Denims, Vidyut Jammwal Shows Us How To Beat The Heat Stylishly
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Best Smartphones With 48MP Available In India Under Rs. 20,000
It's quite official for makers to install a 48MP primary sensor at the rear part to the majority of manufactured devices. The surprising part is- to avail such a feature based device, you won't have to pay huge chunks. Because now you can have a chance to experience this new age-photography with price only under Rs. 20K.
The enlisted smartphones(under Rs. 20,000) below just not only sport a 48MP along with their well-optimized secondary sensors but also come with some amazing camera features which will provide images as that you used to take from a DSLR. A feature known as an exclusive AI Ultra-Clear Engine which includes (the Ultra-clear Engine, AI Engine, and Color Engine), gives you best edit.
The camera's image stabilization mode and super night mode are also the striking part, glamming up your optics department at its premium level. The enlisted phones use 3D TOF along with 48MP which together generates highly bold and striking images and videos.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO F11
Best Price of OPPO F11
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999