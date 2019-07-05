ENGLISH

    Best Budget Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Prime Day Sale

    The upcoming Amazon Prime day which will exist from 15th - 16th July 2019, looks a lot better in terms of glorious deals covering EMI rates, cashback and exchange, and more. The users can even get a few budget smartphones on the giant shopping platform at amazing deals. Check out the list of some top budget phones below, which under Rs. 10K will offer you a decent but user-friendly experience.

    The Amazon Prime day scheme is all about glittering offers, that will make your purchasing a worth. While buying these budget phones, you can get- up to Rs. 9,050 off on exchange, no cost EMI option available on all major credit and selective debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point, get GST invoice and get a saving up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

    These picked up budget phones(under Rs. 10K) also come with a few notable features, which will greatly surprise you.

    Samsung Galaxy M10

    Samsung's Galaxy M10 comes with a (6.22") HD+ Infinity V display which offers a truly immersive multimedia experience. Built for the long haul, the Galaxy M10 has a 3400 mAh battery and a fairly capable 13MP+5MP ultra-wide angle dual rear camera & 5MP f2.0 front camera. In addition, the 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core processor makes it a happy purchase.

    Redmi 7

    The Redmi 7 is the ultimate all-rounder, offering power packed features such as 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup along with 8MP front facing camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Kyro 250 octa-core processor that allows you to operate faster and is loaded with a 4000 mAh battery which uses AI power saving technology that allows usage for a long time. The (6.26) HD + Dot Notch display offers a wholesome viewing experience coupled with Corning Gorilla glass 5 for strength and durability.

    LG W10
     

    LG W10

    A part of LG's newly launched W series, the W10 comes with dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13MP+5MP shooter and an 8MP front camera with bokeh mode. Featuring a (6.19-inch) HD + full vision display, the LG W10 offers an edge-to-edge, immersive visual experience. To top it, the massive 4000 mAh battery ensures nonstop usage on the go.

    Realme U1

    The Realme U1 promises great all round performance offering a whopping screen-to-body ratio with a (6.3-inch) FHD display. The performance on the phone is driven by 2.1GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa core processor for a fast and smooth user experience. Moreover, the dual rear camera setup is delight for photography buffs with a 13MP+2M rear and 25MP front camera. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery that keeps you going.

    Redmi Y3

    The Y3 is another contender by Xiaomi and offers power packed features across all departments such as 12MP+2MP dual rear camera and 32MP front facing camera, a (6.26-inch) display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution and 269 ppi pixel density.  Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, the phone exhibits high performance and consumes less power.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
