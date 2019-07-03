ENGLISH

    Buying Guide – Best Octa-Core Processor Smartphones In India Under Rs. 15,000

    By
    |

    These days smartphone makers have been manufacturing excessive feature-rich cheaper phones so that the users won't face any budget issue while buying them. These low-end devices' are powered with an octa-core processor, which will offer you a premium user experience. Below, we have mentioned a list of some smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that is powered by an octa-core processor.

    Buying Guide – Best Octa-Core Processor Smartphones In India

     

    These octa-core powered devices will ease up your activities. The processor carries out more advanced tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic-heavy games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient. The octa-core processor also provides faster load times which will offer you a seamless multitasking experience.

    These enlisted smartphones also support good graphics card which perfectly gets tuned with their octa-core processor, offering you flawless gaming experience. Besides, these handsets also come with plenty of other amazing features which you will get to know, after looking at each one of the phones in details.

    LG W30

    Best Price of LG W30
    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro-USB
    • 4000mAh Battery

    LG W10

    Best Price of LG W10
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock
    • Fingerprint scanner
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Vivo Y12
     

    Vivo Y12

    Best Price of Vivo Y12
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

    Infinix Hot 7 Pro

    Best Price of Infinix Hot 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera+ 2MP secondary camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Vivo Y15 2019

    Best Price of Vivo Y15 2019
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

    Lenovo K9 Note

    Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
    • 3760 mAh Battery

    XOLO ZX

    Best Price of XOLO ZX
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy M10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3430 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
