Buying Guide – Best Octa-Core Processor Smartphones In India Under Rs. 15,000

These days smartphone makers have been manufacturing excessive feature-rich cheaper phones so that the users won't face any budget issue while buying them. These low-end devices' are powered with an octa-core processor, which will offer you a premium user experience. Below, we have mentioned a list of some smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that is powered by an octa-core processor.

These octa-core powered devices will ease up your activities. The processor carries out more advanced tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic-heavy games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient. The octa-core processor also provides faster load times which will offer you a seamless multitasking experience.

These enlisted smartphones also support good graphics card which perfectly gets tuned with their octa-core processor, offering you flawless gaming experience. Besides, these handsets also come with plenty of other amazing features which you will get to know, after looking at each one of the phones in details.

LG W30 Best Price of LG W30

Key Specs

6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display

2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner

Bluetooth 4.2

Micro-USB

4000mAh Battery LG W10 Best Price of LG W10

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock

Fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery Vivo Y12 Best Price of Vivo Y12

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot 7 Pro Best Price of Infinix Hot 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18.75:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera+ 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo Y15 2019 Best Price of Vivo Y15 2019

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo K9 Note Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note

Key Specs

5.99 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor

3760 mAh Battery XOLO ZX Best Price of XOLO ZX

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

3000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs

6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery

