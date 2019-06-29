Latest Smartphones With 5000mAb Battery To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The aggressive and savage demands of stronger backups from some users have left our smartphone makers highly instrumental. And the point of culmination which has been achieved by these makers has indeed turned the table to your clamor-looking favor. As of now, they have greatly launched some devices with backup as towering as up to 5000 mAh.

With a device featuring humongous 5000 mAh backup, your gaming becomes a joke. You can keep playing your favorite games like PUBG, GTA, etc. as long as you want on a single charge. Even after the battery tends to juice out, you can get it restored at a blazing speed at a shorter time range due to availability of up to 27W or different other fast charging technology.

Another good thing of such 5000 mAh-based devices is you can keep engaged with your loved ones for a longer period of time, as the backup will provide the highest duration of talk time. You can even watch movies and stream videos on your device without feeling a necessity of plugging the phone.

Nubia Red Magic 3

Key Specs 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging

Asus 6Z

Key Specs

6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display

2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

5-Magnet Stereo Speaker

5000mAh Battery

Vivo Y12 64GB

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo Y15 2019

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola Moto G7 Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging

Vivo Y17

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera, 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery

