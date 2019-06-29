Just In
Latest Smartphones With 5000mAb Battery To Buy In India
The aggressive and savage demands of stronger backups from some users have left our smartphone makers highly instrumental. And the point of culmination which has been achieved by these makers has indeed turned the table to your clamor-looking favor. As of now, they have greatly launched some devices with backup as towering as up to 5000 mAh.
With a device featuring humongous 5000 mAh backup, your gaming becomes a joke. You can keep playing your favorite games like PUBG, GTA, etc. as long as you want on a single charge. Even after the battery tends to juice out, you can get it restored at a blazing speed at a shorter time range due to availability of up to 27W or different other fast charging technology.
Another good thing of such 5000 mAh-based devices is you can keep engaged with your loved ones for a longer period of time, as the backup will provide the highest duration of talk time. You can even watch movies and stream videos on your device without feeling a necessity of plugging the phone.
Nubia Red Magic 3
Best Price of Nubia Red Magic 3
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 27W fast charging
Asus 6Z
Best Price of Asus 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.46 Inch FHD LCD Display
- 2.84 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64GB/128GB/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 48MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 5-Magnet Stereo Speaker
- 5000mAh Battery
Vivo Y12 64GB
Best Price of Vivo Y12
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y15 2019
Best Price of Vivo Y15 2019
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G7 Power
Best Price of Motorola Moto G7 Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
Vivo Y17
Best Price of Vivo Y17
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera, 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
