Amazon boat Accessories Fest 2021: boAt Rugged v3, boAt LTG 500 2Mtr, Boat Dual QC Port And More

The company is now back with BoAt accessories Fest 2021. As a part of the sale, users will get lucrative discounts and offers on several products from this homegrown digital accessories brand. You will be able to get your hands on not just BoAt speakers but also chargers and other accessories.

This article sums up the list of products which can be availed during the Amazon BoAt Accessories Fest 2021 in India.

75% Off On boAt Rugged v3 Extra Tough

2 years warranty from the date of purchase, you can activate your warranty by giving a missed call on 9223032222. Alternatively you can claim your warranty at support.boat-lifestyle.com or reach out to us at +912249461882/info@imaginemarketingindia.com

The boAt rugged cable features our special toughest polyethylene braided jacket and this unique jacket provides greater protection than anything else you have seen in its class

Extra tough polyethylene terephthalate cable skin ensures 10000 plus bend lifespan, stress and stretch resistance

The boAt rugged Micro USB cable is compatible with most android smartphones, windows phone, tablets, PC peripherals and other micro USB compatible devices

2.4A rapid charge, fast data transmission and rapid speed to sync your device at the speed up to 480mbps

boAt rugged micro USB cable offers a perfect 1.5 meters in length, optimized for an easy use for your comfort at home or office

55% Off On boAt Dual Port Rapid Car Charger

Charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster with Qualcomm Quick ChargeTM 3.0 Technology

Compatible with all USB and type C powered devices including Quick Charge 2.0 etc.

Built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging

Boat rapid charge comes with exclusive Smart IC optimum smart charging technology for Apple and other non-Qualcomm quick charge enabled devices up to 5 V/3 amps

65% Off On Boat Dual QC Port Rapid Car Charger

+Charge your devices at 4x the speed with 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Fast Charging Technology

Enjoy Universal Compatibility with all Micro USB, Type C and Apple Lightning Cable Connectivity

Built-in Smart IC Protection protects your devices against excessive current & voltage, overheating and overcharging

Charge two devices simultaneously using intelligent voltage current management and 36W simultaneous charging support

It comes with a free Micro USB Cable to support all your charging needs

71% Off On boAt LTG 500 2Mtr Data Cable

Compatible with Apple iPhone 6/ 6 Plus, 5S/5C/5, iPad Air 1/2, iPad2/3/4, iPad Mini 1/2/3, iPad Retina and iPod Touch

Spaceship grade aluminium cable casing ensures long-lasting durability and reliable charging

Metal braided heavy-duty cable skin, is stress and stretch resistant, protects against day-to-day wear and tear

Provides up to 2.4A data transfer and high-speed charging

Length: 2M

81% Off On boAt LTG 200

Key Specs