Amazon boat Accessories Fest 2021: boAt Rugged v3, boAt LTG 500 2Mtr, Boat Dual QC Port And More
E-commerce platforms have lately become the preferred one-stop destination for buyers all across the globe. In India as well, platforms like Amazon and Flipkart are serving the purpose of online shopping. Amazon has been hosting timely discount sales for a different range of products. While smartphones have been the most sought after products during such sales, its accessories are also available with hard to match prices. Amazon has been hosting brand and product-specific sales for long now.
The company is now back with BoAt accessories Fest 2021. As a part of the sale, users will get lucrative discounts and offers on several products from this homegrown digital accessories brand. You will be able to get your hands on not just BoAt speakers but also chargers and other accessories.
This article sums up the list of products which can be availed during the Amazon BoAt Accessories Fest 2021 in India.
75% Off On boAt Rugged v3 Extra Tough
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 years warranty from the date of purchase, you can activate your warranty by giving a missed call on 9223032222. Alternatively you can claim your warranty at support.boat-lifestyle.com or reach out to us at +912249461882/info@imaginemarketingindia.com
- The boAt rugged cable features our special toughest polyethylene braided jacket and this unique jacket provides greater protection than anything else you have seen in its class
- Extra tough polyethylene terephthalate cable skin ensures 10000 plus bend lifespan, stress and stretch resistance
- The boAt rugged Micro USB cable is compatible with most android smartphones, windows phone, tablets, PC peripherals and other micro USB compatible devices
- 2.4A rapid charge, fast data transmission and rapid speed to sync your device at the speed up to 480mbps
- boAt rugged micro USB cable offers a perfect 1.5 meters in length, optimized for an easy use for your comfort at home or office
55% Off On boAt Dual Port Rapid Car Charger
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 years warranty from the date of purchase. For other product related queries please contact us at +912249461882 or info@imaginemarketingindia.com
- Charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster with Qualcomm Quick ChargeTM 3.0 Technology
- Compatible with all USB and type C powered devices including Quick Charge 2.0 etc.
- Built-in safeguards to protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging
- Boat rapid charge comes with exclusive Smart IC optimum smart charging technology for Apple and other non-Qualcomm quick charge enabled devices up to 5 V/3 amps
65% Off On Boat Dual QC Port Rapid Car Charger
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 years warranty from the date of purchase
- +Charge your devices at 4x the speed with 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Fast Charging Technology
- Enjoy Universal Compatibility with all Micro USB, Type C and Apple Lightning Cable Connectivity
- Built-in Smart IC Protection protects your devices against excessive current & voltage, overheating and overcharging
- Charge two devices simultaneously using intelligent voltage current management and 36W simultaneous charging support
- It comes with a free Micro USB Cable to support all your charging needs
71% Off On boAt LTG 500 2Mtr Data Cable
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 years warranty from the date of purchase, you can activate your warranty by giving a missed call on 9223032222. Alternatively you can claim your warranty at support.boat-lifestyle.com or reach out to us at +912249461882/info@imaginemarketingindia.com.
- Compatible with Apple iPhone 6/ 6 Plus, 5S/5C/5, iPad Air 1/2, iPad2/3/4, iPad Mini 1/2/3, iPad Retina and iPod Touch
- Spaceship grade aluminium cable casing ensures long-lasting durability and reliable charging
- Metal braided heavy-duty cable skin, is stress and stretch resistant, protects against day-to-day wear and tear
- Provides up to 2.4A data transfer and high-speed charging
- Length: 2M
81% Off On boAt LTG 200
This Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 2 years warranty from the date of purchase, you can activate your warranty by giving a missed call on 9223032222. Alternatively you can claim your warranty at support.boat-lifestyle.com or reach out to us at +912249461882/info@imaginemarketingindia.com.
- The boAt LTG 200 Apple MFi Certified Lightning Cable is compatible with all iPhone, iPod, iPad and other lightning devices with this charging type
- The 2.4A rapid charging and 480 mbps data sync makes it reliable to use
- The spaceship grade aluminum shell housing used gives it maximum durability
- With its sturdy nylon braiding and enhanced frame protection it is stretch and stress resistant for a hassle free experience
- It has 10000+ bends lifespan that offers extreme durability
- It has the perfect length to use with a powerbank for all your charging needs
- The Latest C89 connector for high efficiency and seamless compatibility
